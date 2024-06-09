New York [USA], : Pakistan white-ball head coach Gary Kirsten confirmed that all-rounder Imad Wasim is fit to feature in the marquee clash against their bitter rival, India, in the ongoing T20 World Cup. T20 WC: Pakistan coach Gary Kirsten confirms Imad Wasim's availability ahead of marquee clash against India

During the build-up for the T20 World Cup, Imad missed the T20I series against England due to a suspected rib injury. Concerns over his fitness rose after he remained on the sidelines during their upset defeat against the co-hosts, USA.

However, on the eve of the high-voltage clash, Kirsten confirmed that Imad is in contention to feature for the Men in Green.

"He will be available ," Kirsten said in the pre-match press conference.

As both teams are on the brink of adding a new chapter to their rivalry, India have been flying high on the back of consistent match-winning performances.

While Pakistan have struggled to find the much-needed purple patch. The Babar Azam-led team lost the T20I series against England and their campaign opener against the USA in a Super Over thriller.

Despite the complete contrast in the form, Kirsten stated that the team needs to move on, and players are motivated to face their arch-rival.

"They're well motivated, and they're focused on this game. We've had to forget about the last couple of days and just move forward. That's the only way you can deal with life. Results are results. They take care of themselves. But the way we arrive at a match and pitch up and give it our best shot and make sure that our skills are up to where they need to be, that's all we can control," Kirsten added.

Despite their experimentation before the tournament Pakistan, are still trying to find the right combination. Azam Khan and Shadab Khan have struggled to be the backbone of the middle order.

Kirsten acknowledged that the team needs individual performances, but in a game against India, team effort will be the key to victory.

"Yes, we need individuals to make good performances, but playing games like this, I think, is a real team effort. It's a big game, so we're going to treat it as any other game. But certainly, give it our best shot. The team's motivated. I mean, if that's what you're questioning, two days ago is forgotten. We can't take it back. It's gone. So, we move on," Kirsten noted.

Fans will witness, the spice of rivalry between India and Pakistan on Sunday at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York.

