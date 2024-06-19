Bridgetown [Barbados], : Men in Blue are planning to counter Afghanistan's fiery batting lineup with a spin-heavy attack, potentially fielding four spinners in the T20 World Cup 2024. T20 WC: Team India to counter Afghanistan's fiery batting lineup with a spin-heavy attack

India named four spinners in the T20 World Cup 2024 squad, consisting of Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, and Yuzvendra Chahal.

The Men in Blue have to play their first Super Eight game on June 20 against Afghanistan.

In Tuesday's practice session, all four spinners Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, and Yuzvendra Chahal practised and all four helped Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav as well by bowling against them in nets.

However, rain interrupted the practice session for a few minutes in Barbados.

Earlier in the day, the Board of Control for Cricket in India shared a video on its social media handle where Rohit Sharma said that his players are keen to do something special in the tournament.

"There is real keenness in the group to go and do something special. It clearly shows that everyone wants to make a difference and we take our skill sessions quite seriously. There is something to achieve in every skill session that you do. Once we play the first game, we are going to play the next two in 3-4 days. It is going to be a little hectic but we are used to all of this. We travel and play a lot so that is not going to be an excuse," Rohit said in a video posted by BCCI.

India will be aiming to do well against Afghanistan , Bangladesh and Australia and register big wins to qualify for the semifinals and end India's drought for an ICC trophy since 2013's Champions Trophy and also win their first T20 WC since 2007's inaugural edition in South Africa.

The Men in Blue displayed a stupendous performance in the group stage of the marquee event and finished at the top of the Group A table with seven points.

Squad: Rohit Sharma , Hardik Pandya, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Siraj.

