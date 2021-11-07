‘It gives Afghanistan a reasonable advantage’: Ashwin highlights areas which Rashid Khan and co can ‘fancy’ against NZ

Team India spinner R Ashwin believes Afghanistan can stage an upset against New Zealand in the Super 12 match between both the sides at the ongoing T20 World Cup on Sunday afternoon.

The crucial encounter between the two sides will also determine the fate of Virat Kohli and co in the showpiece event, who will be out of the semi-final race if Afghanistan end up losing the contest.

As of now Afghanistan, India and New Zealand are in fray for the final semi-final berth, with Kane Williamson's side being the hot favourites.

Speaking ahead of the clash, Ashwin noted that Afghanistan could have a slender advantage going into the contest considering it is a day game.

“It is going to be a day game at Abu Dhabi, which gives Afghanistan a sort of a reasonable advantage. I won’t say it’s an edge but they definitely have the raw materials, the stocks to upset New Zealand if things go right for them. There is a lot of raw talent in that Afghanistan dressing room,” said Ashwin on his YouTube channel.

The off-spinner, who himself returned to the India's limited-over squad in the World Cup, also pointed that New Zealand's batting has stumbled in recent encounters, which could lift the spirits of the Afghan bowlers.

“We need to understand that Afghanistan will be going into the game fancying themselves against a New Zealand that played Namibia in the last game at Sharjah. They found themselves in a bit of a hole before Neesham and Phillips recovered it for them,” he added.

The match is being played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi and will start at 3:30 PM IST.

