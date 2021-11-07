Home / Cricket / NZ vs AFG T20 World Cup 2021 Live Cricket Score: New Zealand battle Afghanistan with India's semifinal hopes on the line
NZ vs AFG T20 World Cup 2021 Live Cricket Score: New Zealand battle Afghanistan with India's semifinal hopes on the line

  New Zealand vs Afghanistan Live Score T20 World Cup 2021 Live Updates: Kane Williamson's New Zealand take on Mohammad Nabi's Afghanistan in their Super 12 clash in Abu Dhabi. All eyes will be on this match as India's semifinal hopes depend on this match.
Updated on Nov 07, 2021 01:20 PM IST
hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
New Zealand vs Afghanistan Live Score: All eyes on are this T20 World Cup 2021 clash as India's chances of making the semifinal depend on this game. However, for Kane Williamson and his New Zealand, the focus will on to win the game and seal their final-four berth. On the other hand, Mohammad Nabi-led Afghanistan would look to not only spoil the Black Caps' party but also bolster their hopes of edging out two big teams to the next stage. Irrespective of the result, this contest is bound to grab millions of eyeballs as the fate of three teams depend on this one game.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Nov 07, 2021 01:20 PM IST

    New Zealand vs Afghanistan Live: Poor net run-rate

    As a result, not only did India slip towards the bottom of the table but also suffered a major setback in terms of net run-rate.

  • Nov 07, 2021 01:16 PM IST

    New Zealand vs Afghanistan: Poor start for India

    Ahead of the tournament, Virat Kohli-led India began the tournament as favourites. However, they got off to the worst-possible start as they lost to Pakistan (10 wickets) and to New Zealand ( by 8 wicekts). 

  • Nov 07, 2021 01:13 PM IST

    New Zealand vs Afghanistan: Who did we get here?

    Well, a number of results have happened en route to this situation. Let's take a look at them in detail.

  • Nov 07, 2021 01:10 PM IST

    NZ vs AFG Live: Interesting Group 2 match

    This New Zealand vs Afghanistan match is one of the biggest matches of the tournament yet as the fate of three teams depends on the outcome of this encounter.

  • Nov 07, 2021 01:05 PM IST

    NZ vs AFG Live Score, T20 World Cup

    Hello and a very warm welcome to the live coverage of this extremely important Group 2 Super 12 clash of the T20 World Cup 2021 between New Zealand and Afghanistan. The focus will be massively on this game, between Kane Williamson's men and Mohammad Nabi's troops, as India's semifinal hopes are completely dependent on this game. The equation is simple. If New Zealand win, they are through and will kick India out of contention. If Afghanistan win, then India will need to beat Namibia convincingly tomorrow to finish with the best net run-rate. So, my lovely viewers, make sure your seatbelts are fastened for what promises to be an absolutely cracking encounter.

