‘India would just look to bat better’: Ajit Agarkar suggests minor tweaks in playing XI ahead of Afghanistan clash

After being outplayed by arch rivals Pakistan and then New Zealand, Team India will aim for revival in their T20 World Cup clash against Afghanistan, which is slated to be played on Wednesday evening.

The team are almost out of the semi-final race and a defeat here will certainly bring an end to Team India's campaign at the showpiece event. Ahead of the crucial encounter, former India seamer Ajit Agarkar suggested some minor tweaks the team could make in their playing XI.

T20 World Cup: India Predicted XI vs Afghanistan

The former seamer, who has represented India in all the three formats, feels Suryakumar Yadav should return to the playing XI if he has regained match fitness. The Mumbai Indians batter was sidelined in India's previous match against New Zealand due to a back spasm. However, as per reports Suryakumar was seen training during the optional nets session ahead of the clash against Afghanistan on Tuesday evening.

Agarkar stated that with Suryakumar returning, Rohit Sharma can once again open the innings for the Men In Blue. He also backed all-rounder Hardik Pandya to be included in India's playing XI.

T20 World Cup: India face an Afghan spin test

“Suryakumar Yadav if he is fit, comes in for me Rohit goes to open the innings. Pandya’s form is certainly a concern, but if you’ve backed him for 2 games, then you don’t want to tinker too much. He also bowled a couple of overs in the last game, so that helps. India would just look to bat better. Change in venue, I don’t know about that but a change of mindset definitely would,” said Agarkar while speaking to ESPNCricinfo.

Agarkar also shared a piece of advice for the team on how to deal with Afghanistan's premier spinner Rashid Khan. The 43-year-old said it will be beneficial if the team slows down against Rashid and instead attack the other bowlers.

“You have to look at the situation. Very few batsmen successfully manage to attack Rashid Khan. If you are getting enough runs against the rest of the bowling attack, no need to take unnecessary risks against Rashid,” concluded the 43-year-old.

