Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / ‘India would just look to bat better’: Ajit Agarkar suggests minor tweaks in playing XI ahead of Afghanistan clash
cricket

‘India would just look to bat better’: Ajit Agarkar suggests minor tweaks in playing XI ahead of Afghanistan clash

Ajit Agarkar also shared a piece of advice for the team on how to deal with Afghanistan's premier spinner Rashid Khan.
Team India during their practice session(Twitter/BCCI)
Updated on Nov 03, 2021 11:02 AM IST
By hindustantimes.com

After being outplayed by arch rivals Pakistan and then New Zealand, Team India will aim for revival in their T20 World Cup clash against Afghanistan, which is slated to be played on Wednesday evening. 

The team are almost out of the semi-final race and a defeat here will certainly bring an end to Team India's campaign at the showpiece event. Ahead of the crucial encounter, former India seamer Ajit Agarkar suggested some minor tweaks the team could make in their playing XI.   

T20 World Cup: India Predicted XI vs Afghanistan

The former seamer, who has represented India in all the three formats, feels Suryakumar Yadav should return to the playing XI if he has regained match fitness. The Mumbai Indians batter was sidelined in India's previous match against New Zealand due to a back spasm. However, as per reports Suryakumar was seen training during the optional nets session ahead of the clash against Afghanistan on Tuesday evening.  

RELATED STORIES

Agarkar stated that with Suryakumar returning, Rohit Sharma can once again open the innings for the Men In Blue. He also backed all-rounder Hardik Pandya to be included in India's playing XI.      

T20 World Cup: India face an Afghan spin test

“Suryakumar Yadav if he is fit, comes in for me Rohit goes to open the innings. Pandya’s form is certainly a concern, but if you’ve backed him for 2 games, then you don’t want to tinker too much. He also bowled a couple of overs in the last game, so that helps. India would just look to bat better. Change in venue, I don’t know about that but a change of mindset definitely would,” said Agarkar while speaking to ESPNCricinfo

Agarkar also shared a piece of advice for the team on how to deal with Afghanistan's premier spinner Rashid Khan. The 43-year-old said it will be beneficial if the team slows down against Rashid and instead attack the other bowlers. 

“You have to look at the situation. Very few batsmen successfully manage to attack Rashid Khan. If you are getting enough runs against the rest of the bowling attack, no need to take unnecessary risks against Rashid,” concluded the 43-year-old. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
t20 world cup
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

‘Spirit of cricket’: Pakistan encourages Namibia in surprise dressing room visit

Australia opener Pucovski 'unlikely' to play in first Ashes Test

India Predicted XI: Rohit back as opener, Kohli likely to make a big change  

Radha Yadav banks on WBBL success to change IND's fortune at upcoming World Cup
TRENDING TOPICS
Gold Price Today
Diwali 2021
Horoscope Today
Diwali bash 2021
India Covid Cases
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
Delhi Air Quality
Diwali 2021 Wishes
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP