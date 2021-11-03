T20 World Cup: Rohit Sharma tries his hand at bowling; Suryakumar Yadav returns to nets ahead of Afghanistan clash

Team India took part in the optional training session on Tuesday night ahead of their game against Afghanistan on November 3. While vice-captain Rohit Sharma was seen trying his hand at bowling during the session, Suryakumar Yadav, who had missed the game against New Zealand due to back spasm, also returned to the nets.

The side's campaign in the 2021 T20 World Cup is left in tatters after defeats to arch-rivals Pakistan and New Zealand and Virat Kohli and co. face a must-win situation in all of their remaining three games.

India will also need Afghanistan and New Zealand to lose one game and ensure a higher Net Run Rate (NRR) than the two to advance to the semi-finals of the edition.

Surya returned to the training ground and started off with a light jogging session, following it up with some fitness drills under the watchful eyes of assistant strength and conditioning coach Soham Desai. Physio Nitin Patel and strength and conditioning coach Nick Webb also observed Surya go through the drills.

A report from ANI also mentions that head coach Ravi Shastri, Indian captain Virat Kohli, and mentor Mahendra Singh Dhoni were seen discussing strategies at the end of the optional session.

While pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami skipped the session to recover fully for the game on Wednesday, almost all the major batters in the side bar Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul took part in the session.

Among bowlers, pacer Shardul Thakur and Ravindra Jadeja were present alongside Deepak and Rahul Chahar, who are yet to play a game in the edition so far.

Following the game against Afghanistan, India will square off against Scotland (November 5) and Namibia (November 8) in the Super 12 stage. On Tuesday, Pakistan became the first team to qualify for the semi-finals in Group 2.

