'How's your Monday going': ICC teases fans as Australian duo pours drinks from shoe in wild dressing room celebration

Five-time world champion Australia added another silverware in their trophy cabinet, when they became the World T20 champions for the first time. Aaron Finch-led Australian unit defeated New Zealand by a convincing margin of eight wickets in Dubai on Sunday evening to achieve the feat.

Soon after the historic win the Aussie dressing room burst into wild celebration, as Matthew Wade and Marcus Stoinis were seen pouring their drink from a shoe.

Apart from this, the entire unit were seen dancing to loud music, which could easily be felt in the press conference being addressed by opponent skipper Kane Williamson in the room behind.

The videos of the wild Australian dressing room party was tweeted by ICC, as they teased the fans: “How's your Monday going?”

Meanwhile, Aussie all-rounder Glenn Maxwell said he will be “unreachable” in the coming days.

The team also received a loud send-off when they left the venue for the team hotel as they marched off to a musical guard of honour after their resounding win, which also featured some hilarious antics by Stoinis.

Leading his side from the front, Williamson's brilliant knock of 85 off 48 deliveries helped the Black Caps pile a stiff 172/4 in 20 overs.

Australia in response got off to a shaky start, with out-of-form Aussie skipper Aaron Finch once again returning to the dugout in single digit.

However, Warner maintained his impressive knock and scored 53 off just 38 deliveries. He found able support from Marsh at the other end, who finished the contest unbeaten and helped Australia wrap up the 173-run chase in 18.5 overs

Marsh scored 77 off 50 deliveries, which included 6 fours and 4 sixes.

