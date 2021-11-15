Kane Williamson interrupts reporter during cruel press conference when asked about NZ's 3rd World Cup final loss - Watch

It was yet another heartbreak for New Zealand, who emerged the runner-ups of the T20 World Cup 2021, losing to Australia by eight wickets in the final. For the Australia men's cricket team, it was their maiden T20 World Cup title, to go with a record five 50-over World Cup wins. But for New Zealand, it was their third defeat in four World Cup finals over the last six years.

Skipper Kane Williamson was subjected to a cruel press conference with the Australian cricket team breaking into wild celebrations right next door. Even as the Kiwi skipper sat down to address the reporters, he could loudly and clearly hear the Australian dancing and screaming to the song 'Freed from Desire'. But being the cool customer that he is, Williamson held his own and went on.

Also Read | 'I called Langer and told him Davey would be Man of the Tournament: Finch thanks Warner's IPL snub for 'poking the bear'

New Zealand came close in the 2015 World Cup final, where they lost the final to Australia. Four years later, the heartbreak of Lord's unfolded, when the BlackCaps tied with England but fell short due to a lesser boundary count. And today, despite Williamson's fine effort with the bat, which saw the New Zealand skipper score a magnificently crafted 85, Australia were able to overpower them by eight wickets and win their maiden T20 World Cup.

Watch the question and Williamson's response at 3:50 in the following video.

When a reporter asked Williamson about New Zealand’s three World Cup final defeats, the skipper interrupted by saying 'And the championship final?', referring to the team's win over India in the final of the inaugural World Test Championship in June earlier this year at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton.

Also Read | 'Told him it was time to join national team': Ganguly recalls chat with Dravid's son ahead of appointment as India coach

"You sign up to play the game, and you win and you lose, and these are things that can happen on any day. You know, if you look at the campaign on a whole, which we do, and the type of cricket that we have been able to play, I can say that we are very proud of our efforts throughout this period of time," Williamson went on.

"You get to a final and anything can happen. You mentioned perhaps that white ball in 2019, which might be a longer discussion if you have some time. Would have been obviously nicer to be on the right side of the result. But Australia played really, really well, and you can hear them celebrating next door, and rightly so. They had a fantastic campaign. They are a team full of amazing players and they really stood up today."