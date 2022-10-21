T20 World Cup: Confirmed - Two teams that will join India, Pakistan in Group 2; Check out complete line-up for Super 12

The preliminary round of the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia ended on Friday with Ireland scripting a redemption in top-class fashion as they ousted two-time champions West Indies in Hobart before Zimbabwe grabbed the final spot in the Super 12 stage as they beat Scotland by five wickets at the very same venue. With that, all the four remaining spots for the Super 12 stage is confirmed before the second round of the tournament kicks off from Saturday onwards in Sydney.

Which are the four teams who have qualified for Super 12 stage of T20 World Cup 2022?

Sri Lanka scripted an impressive turnaround after going down to Nambia in a shock defeat in their opener, to finish top of Group A with two wins, while Netherlands finished second despite registering same number of points, but by virtue of an inferior net run rate. In Group B, Zimbabwe finished top of the table while Ireland finished second despite both registering same number of wins.

So the four teams to make the Super 12 of T20 World Cup 2022 are Sri Lanka, Netherlands, Zimbabwe and Ireland.

Which are the two teams who will join India and Pakistan in Group 2 of Super 12 stage of T20 World Cup 2022?

The runner-up of Group A and winner of Group B were slated to join India and Pakistan in Group 2 of the Super 12 stage. Hence, the two teams are Netherlands and Zimbabwe. The other members of Group 2 of the Super 12 stage are Bangladesh and South Africa.

Which are the two teams who will join Group 1 of Super 12 stage of T20 World Cup 2022?

The runner-up of Group B and winner of Group A were slated to join Group 1 of the Super 12 stage. Hence, the two teams are Sri Lanka and Ireland. The other members of Group 2 of the Super 12 stage are England, Australia, New Zealand and Afghanistan.

When will Super 12 stage of T20 World Cup 2022 begin?

The Super 12 stage of T20 World Cup 2022 will begin from October 22 onwards.

