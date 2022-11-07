Home / Cricket / T20 World Cup: Dawid Malan doubtful for England's semifinal clash against India

T20 World Cup: Dawid Malan doubtful for England's semifinal clash against India

cricket
Published on Nov 07, 2022 08:08 PM IST

Dawid Malan sustained a groin injury in England's four-wicket win over Sri Lanka on Saturday.

Dawid Malan fails to connect with the ball during the T20 World Cup 2022 match between England and Ireland(AFP)
PTI | , Adelaide

England batter Dawid Malan is a doubtful starter for his side's T20 World Cup semifinal against India on Thursday after picking up an injury during the team's final Super 12 game. Malan sustained a groin injury in England's four-wicket win over Sri Lanka on Saturday. The former world No. 1 T20I batter hobbled off the field during the Sri Lankan innings and did not return to bat in England's run chase.

Vice-captain Moeen Ali said Malan's injury doesn't look good. "He is a big player and has been for a number of years," Ali told the BBC. "He has been one of our best players. I don't know but it (Malan's injury) doesn't look great."

England, who finished second in their Super 12 Group 1, will clash with Group 1 toppers India on Thursday.

"It doesn't get bigger and better than playing India anywhere in the world because of the crowds and they are such a big side and force in cricket," Ali said.

Phil Salt, the only spare batter in the squad, is the likely replacement if Malan does not take the field.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
Story Saved
