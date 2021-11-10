‘I’m going towards England in that respect': Ex-India opener makes bold prediction ahead of T20 WC semis

Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra passed some bold predictions ahead of the first semi-final clash between England and New Zealand at the ongoing T20 World Cup in UAE.

Chopra suggested that the England opening pair will have more impact on the contest as compared to their Kiwi counterpart.

"England openers to make more runs than the New Zealand ones. Who will open for England along with Buttler? But whoever opens, I feel Jonny Bairstow but we shall find out, Dawid Malan can also open, Liam Livingstone can also go up the order. In the opposing team, Daryll Mitchell will be there with Martin Guptill, both have played one-one good knock in this tournament. I am going towards England in that respect," Chopra noted on his YouTube channel.

T20 World Cup predicted XIs : England | New Zealand

The match will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi at 7:30 PM IST on Wednesday.

Chopra also backed the England batters to hit more boundaries in comparison to New Zealand.

"England to hit more fours and sixes. Not because the result is going to be decided by fours and sixes. Here, you will have Super Over after Super Over but it might not go till there. But the team which hits more fours and sixes, that is of course England and they are going to hit more is what I feel," said the ex-India opener.

READ | Echoes of 2019 World Cup as New Zealand face England in T20 World Cup semis

Eoin Morgan-led England dictated the proceedings in the Super 12 stage of the tournament, winning four out of the five matches the team played and emerged as the table toppers from Group 1.

New Zealand, on the other hand, kicked-off their campaign with a five-wicket defeat against Babar Azam's Pakistan but returned back to winning ways, finishing Group 2 second, ahead of Virat Kohli's India to seal the semi-final berth.

