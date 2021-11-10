T20 WC, NZ predicted XI vs ENG: Kane Williamson unlikely to tinker winning combination, can Guptill be game changer

T20 World Cup, New Zealand Predicted XI vs England: After enduring a tough defeat in their tournament opener, Kane Williamson-led New Zealand have stormed their way back into the contest, producing great performances in both the departments of the game. The team now face England in the first semi-final of the ongoing T20 World Cup in UAE, with the match all set to be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi at 7:30 PM IST on Wednesday. Williamson's unit will look to maintain the same form as it showed in the Super 12 stage and tumble a strong England unit to advance to the finals.

T20 World Cup semis: Check England's Predicted XI vs New Zealand

Here is New Zealand's predicted XI for their semi-final clash against Eoin Morgan's England:

Martin Guptill: The New Zealand opener returned to run-scoring in his 92-run knock during the game against Scotland, but Guptill will be wary of the spin threat – especially leg-spinner Adil Rashid.

Daryl Mitchell: Mitchell played a crucial 49-run knock in the victory against India, which proved decisive in New Zealand's qualification to the semi-final of the tournament. He has been among the runs but the Kiwis will be hoping for Mitchell to stay long at the crease.

Kane Williamson: The New Zealand captain showed his class while tackling spinners during the match against Afghanistan, but he was also benefitted from a low target (125), which allowed him to bide time in the crease. Against England, he might not have the luxury to do so. Regardless, Williamson is a quality batter and New Zealand will be banking upon him to step up.

Devon Conway: Contrary to expectations, Conway has been a pale shadow of himself in the T20 World Cup so far. Mitchell played a crucial 49-run knock in the victory against India, which proved decisive in New Zealand's qualification to the semi-final of the tournament. He has been among the runs but the Kiwis will be hoping for Mitchell to stay long at the crease.

Glenn Phillips: Largely coming to bat in the lower-middle order, Phillips has played a handy role for New Zealand so far. With an average of 42.50, he has scored 85 runs in three innings (he remained unbeaten in one)

James Neesham: The all-rounder played a key role with the bat against Namibia, and has been equally impactful with the ball. Having bowled 8 overs in the tournament so far, Neesham has bowled at an impressive economy rate of 6, taking two wickets. During a crucial final over of the innings against Afghanistan, Neesham was bang-on target as he conceded only two runs.

Mitchell Santner: The spinner may not have been among the wickets, but his ability to soak up the pressure in middle overs has been one of the major factors behind New Zealand’s campaign to semi-finals. He has bowled at an economy rate of only 6.55 in this tournament so far.

Adam Milne: The pacer has played in four games, and like Santner, has been economical for New Zealand (6.75).

Tim Southee: The right-handed fast bowler has taken 7 wickets in five innings so far, and will have a key role in imposing pressure early in the England innings.

Ish Sodhi: The spinner has taken at least a wicket in every game of the tournament so far and he will be aiming to continue this run when the side takes on New Zealand.

Trent Boult: The best bowler for the Kiwis so far in the T20 World Cup, Boult has taken 11 wickets in five innings, and his first spell is likely to set the tone for the English innings.

New Zealand's predicted XI vs England: Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Kane Williamson (captain), Devon Conway, Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON