T20 World Cup: Familiar rivals chase trophy dream in new frontier

Memories are still fresh of that balmy evening in Ahmedabad when Australia were delirious and India despondent over the outcome of the 2023 ODI World Cup final. That was merely six months ago, but here we are braced for the start of another International Cricket Council (ICC) event. This time it is the T20 World Cup, two years after England won the eighth edition by beating Pakistan in the final at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). New York, May 29 (ANI): Team India's Rishabh Pant and teammates during a training session ahead of their ICC T20 World Cup opening match against Ireland on June 5(ANI)

While ennui can set in at the frequency of these big-ticket events, this T20 World Cup attempts to offset it by offering novelty. After all, for the first time a World Cup involving a cricket bat and ball is being played in the United States, a large market that’s remained untapped all these years. Of the 40 matches in the group stage, 16 have been spread between New York, Texas and Florida. The rest of the matches, including the Super Eight stage, semi-finals and final, will hope to reflect the colour and carnival mood of the Caribbean in full splendor.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Attempts of the ICC to open newer avenues are also evident in the inclusion of 20 teams (divided into four groups of five each) — the highest ever at a T20 World Cup. It means that we are unlikely to have the most electrifying of starts to the campaign, co-hosts USA facing Canada in Group A and West Indies taking on Papua New Guinea in Group C on the opening day.

But given that each of the last four editions have had different winners, the intrigue will intensify as the tournament progresses. Besides the nature of the shortest format bringing teams closer, India, Australia, England, Pakistan, West Indies, New Zealand and South Africa all have the firepower to prevail on any given day. Afghanistan are potential dark horses given how they fared at last year’s ODI World Cup, particularly if the pitches over the next few weeks are slow and conducive to the Rashid Khan-led spin attack. Their first challenge, though, will be to get out of a group that also includes New Zealand and West Indies.

India should have no such challenge. Placed in Group A with Pakistan, Ireland, USA and Canada, the first four games ought to be a formality as Rohit Sharma’s boys look to go all the way and banish the burden of losing at the business end of big tournaments in recent years — India haven't won an ICC title since 2013. This is likely to be the 37-year-old skipper's last shot at winning a World Cup, after having done ever so well to lead India to the final of the 50-over event at home in 2023. Perhaps falling just short there has fuelled his desire for one final push. The key to India succeeding will be Rohit, Virat Kohli and the rest of the batters playing with complete freedom.

They didn’t do that in Adelaide in the 2022 semi-final when England, eventual winners, cruised to 170/0 in 16 overs while chasing India’s 168/6. England are likely to stick to that gung-ho method with the bat again. Yes, they were jolted by their shambolic defence of the ODI World Cup in India last year, but a batting unit comprising Jos Buttler, Phil Salt, Will Jacks, Jonny Bairstow and Harry Brook in the top five can never be taken lightly. Bolstering them significantly is the return of speedster Jofra Archer after a spell of injuries as the spearhead of a bowling attack that is well covered with both pace and spin options.

What may be a worry is whether their batters can adapt just in case the pitches aren't suited to extravagant stroke play. Remember that all their group matches are scheduled in the day, which means the advantage of the ball skidding on to the bat under lights won’t be there.

No talk of title contenders can be rounded without discussing Australia of course. Having swept to the two major titles in 2023 — the World Test Championship and the ODI World Cup — Australia, led by all-rounder Mitchell Marsh, will be looking to reign supreme in the shortest format too. Look through their possible eleven and it’s hard to spot a weakness. From Travis Head and David Warner at the top of the batting order to Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins charging in with the new ball, match-winners abound in the 15-member squad.

As co-hosts, West Indies will also fancy their chances. Despite failing to go beyond the first round two years ago after losses to Scotland and Ireland, the number of power-hitters in the West Indies squad — Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran, Andre Russell, Rovman Powell and Romario Shepherd — means no opponent will breathe easy when they come face to face.

In South Africa’s case, the presence of Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller and Tristan Stubbs in the middle order will inject hope. Having reached the semi-final of last year’s ODI World Cup on the back of their batting pyrotechnics, the South Africa are beginning to give the impression of a team on the rise. They are likely to show no restraint again in a format which demands exactly that. Pakistan and New Zealand aren't quite in red-hot form and lack the squad depth of some of the aforementioned teams, but don’t forget they were the 2021 and 2022 runners-up.

Whatever the outcome at the end of the next 27 days, this is a rare opportunity for teams to put on a show and give an endorsement for the game to new viewers in the United States. Let the games begin!