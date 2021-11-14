T20 World Cup final, Australia Predicted XI vs New Zealand: Aaron Finch faces Steve Smith conundrum as history beckons

After a stellar victory in the semi-final against Pakistan, Australia will be eyeing their first T20 World Cup title as they take on Trans-Tasman rivals New Zealand. Matthew Wade (41*) and Marcus Stoinis (40*) were the stars of the 177-run chase against Pakistan, which was almost identical to New Zealand’s victory in the first semi-final. Neither side has won the World Cup so far and even though Australia came close in the 2010 edition, they finished runners-up.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As both sides meet in the titular clash on Sunday in Dubai, let’s take a look at Australia’s predicted XI:

1 Aaron Finch (Captain) – The Australian captain was dismissed on a first-ball duck by Shaheen Afridi in the semis, and he will be facing a similar challenge in the final against Trent Boult.

2 David Warner – With 236 runs in six innings, Warner has made a strong comeback with the bat after a forgettable IPL 2021. In the semi-final against Pakistan, the left-handed batter laid the foundation of Australia's victory with a gritty 49, holding one end throughout the initial setbacks in the run-chase.

Also Read | T20 World Cup final, New Zealand Predicted XI against Australia: Conway's absence may force batting-order shuffle

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

3 Mitchell Marsh - Batting at no.3, Marsh played a blistering 53-run knock against West Indies which helped Australia seal a place in the semis. In the game against Pakistan, he scored 28 off 22 deliveries to help stabilise the Aussie innings alongside Warner.

4 Steve Smith - The right-hander has had a disappointing tournament with the bat so far. Smith has scored only 69 runs in four innings, scoring at a dismal strike rate of 97.18. However, Smith’s ability to soak up pressure and rebuild came handy during the side’s Super 12 game against South Africa, and it could be key for the Aussies in a high-pressure final match.

5 Glenn Maxwell – The Australian all-rounder had a torrid time with the bat, but he has been handy as a bowler for the side. The team management, however, will be hoping for an improved all-round show from Maxwell in the final.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

6 Marcus Stoinis: An important 41-run unbeaten innings from Marcus Stoinis played a key role in Australia’s qualification to the final of the T20 World Cup. Stoinis has remained unbeaten in three of the four innings he has played so far in the tournament, scoring at a decent strike rate of 137.93.

Also Read | T20 World Cup final, New Zealand vs Australia: A look at key match-ups and individual battles

7 Matthew Wade (WK)– Wade’s incredible knock against Pakistan turned the tables in the semi-final, and Australia will be hoping for the wicketkeeper-batter to continue his good run against New Zealand.

8 Pat Cummins – Among the three pacers, Cummins has relatively underperformed in the tournament. Regardless, the pacer showed his class during the final overs of the Pakistan innings in the semi-final, which is a cheerful sign for the Aussies. He conceded only 3 runs in the 19th over of the innings while taking the important wicket of Asif Ali.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

9 Mitchell Starc – Starc may have proved expensive with the ball in the death overs but his skills with the new ball remain exemplary. Starc’s start to the innings might as well set the tone for the game.

10 Josh Hazlewood – The right-handed pacer has taken 8 wickets in six innings so far, bowling at a decent economy rate of 7.95.

11 Adam Zampa - Arguably the most impactful bowler for Australia in this tournament, Zampa has taken 12 wickets in six innings. He has bowled at a brilliant economy rate of 5.69 in the tournament so far.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON