T20 World Cup Final: ‘One player, one game, all formats’ - Ashwin, Rashid amazed at Kane Williamson's knock

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson scored a brilliant 85 off just 48 deliveries to steer New Zealand to a strong score of 172/4 against Australia in the final of 2021 T20 World Cup.

Put into bat, New Zealand struggled to get going and were 57-1 at the halfway stage of their innings before Williamson accelerated.

The right-hander, dropped on 21 near the boundary, hit three sixes and 10 fours after Australia skipper Aaron Finch had elected to field.

The innings from New Zealand captain drew praise from the cricket fraternity, with Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, Afghanistan's Rashid Khan, former England cricketer Michael Vaughan among the notable ones lauding Williamson.

Ashwin, taking to his official Twitter account, appreciated Williamson's stroke-playing. “How on earth did Kane Williamson get that high full toss away for a boundary in front of mid wicket,” Ashwin wrote.

How on earth did Kane Williamson get that high full toss away for a boundary in front of mid wicket 🧐 #NZvAUS — Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) November 14, 2021

Rashid Khan, who has shared the dressing room with Williamson during their time at Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League, also showed his appreciation for the New Zealand captain.

KANEE MAMAAAA 🔥🔥🔥🔥 — Rashid Khan (@rashidkhan_19) November 14, 2021

Former England captain Michael Vaughan, meanwhile, wrote, “How good !! … Kane Williamson … Great to see a pure player having the impact on a final.”

How good !! ? Kane Williamson ? Great to see a pure player having the impact on a final ? #T20WCFinal — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) November 14, 2021

Here is how the cricket fraternity reacted to Williamson's innings:

One player, one game, all formats. #kane — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) November 14, 2021

Kane Williamson doesn't hurt you with power, when he plays well it's like death by a thousand cuts.. literally. What a joy to watch a champion batsman at the height of his prowess come to the party on the big stage. #AUSvNZ #T20WorldCupFinal — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) November 14, 2021

Well played kane. Finish it off strong mate. What a player!!👌👌#T20WorldCup21 — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) November 14, 2021

Is Kane Williamson the best all-format batsman currently? I think so. If not him, who! — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) November 14, 2021

