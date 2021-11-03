'Had to win by a big margin': Rohit Sharma explains reasons behind his destructive innings against Afghanistan

India opener Rohit Sharma was rewarded for his blistering innings in the T20 World Cup match against Aghanistan on Sunday as he was named the man of the match after India's 66-run win. Virat Kohli & co. had lost the first two games by big margins, and needed a big win to improve their Net Run Rate.

Hence, after Afghanistan captain Mohammad Nabi won the toss, and elected to bowl, the onus was on Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul to give India a flying start - a job the duo did brilliantly.

India vs Afghanistan, T20 World Cup - Highlights

The two went after Afghanistan bowlers from the first ball itself. Rohit smashed 74 runs in 47 balls, while Rahul added 68 runs in 48 balls as they added 140 runs for the opening wicket.

Speaking at the post-match presentation ceremony on Star Sports while accepting his award, Rohit said: "The idea was to go after it, and get off to a good start, which didn't happen in the first two games and lay the platform for the others. Exceptional batting from Rahul, and that partnership was vital. We were prepared to field first, and it was a good pitch to bat on."

"Getting to a respectable total was important, and the NRR could come into play so we had to win by a good margin, so glad we got that," he added.

"Today it was necessary to get off to a good start, and that's not my natural game - I usually like to get in. So I made an effort to settle in, play cricketing shots, and put up a big total," he signed off.