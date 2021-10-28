Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Jadeja 'disappointed' with captain Kohli's remarks in press conference, says 'It shows India's approach'

T20 World Cup: One of Virat Kohli's press conference remarks did not go down with former India player Ajay Jadeja, who confessed he was disappointed to hear the captain say such a thing.
Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli bats during the Cricket Twenty20 World Cup match between India and Pakistan in Dubai, UAE, Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021.(AP)
Published on Oct 28, 2021 08:00 AM IST
By hindustantimes.com

The start of India's opening T20 World Cup game against Pakistan was not the best one. After losing the toss, Virat Kohli & co. were asked to bat first on a tricky batting surface by Pakistan captain Babar Azam. To make matters worse, Pakistan pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi dismissed Rohit Sharma for a golden duck, and soon after, sent back in-form opener KL Rahul to the hut.

India captain Virat Kohli played a crucial knock of 57 runs after coming to bat at no. 3, as wickets continued to fall on the other end. Kohli, though, helped his team to a total of 151/7 in 20 overs.

But in the end, the target of 152 was not enough as Pakistan openers Mohammed Rizwan and Babar Azam scored 79*, and 68*, respectively, to win the match for their team by 10 wickets with 13 balls to spare.

At the post-match press conference, Kohli lauded the efforts by Pakistan, and admitted that his team was outplayed by the arch-rivals. But one of Kohli's remarks did not go down with former India player Ajay Jadeja, who confessed he was disappointed to hear Kohli say such a thing.

"I heard Virat Kohli's statement that day. He said when we lost two wickets, we fell behind in the match against Pakistan. I was disappointed with that," Jadeja said on Cricbuzz Hindi Live.

"When a player like Virat Kohli is out there in the middle, there is no way the match has ended. He had not played even two balls and was thinking like that. So, it shows India's approach," he further added.

India will next play against New Zealand on Sunday and Kohli will hope his team can bounce back from the horrendous defeat to pick up their first win of the tournament.

t20 world cup india virat kohli india vs pakistan
