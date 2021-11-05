Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / 'He plays with his heart on his sleeve' - R Ashwin lauds birthday boy Virat Kohli's captaincy
cricket

'He plays with his heart on his sleeve' - R Ashwin lauds birthday boy Virat Kohli's captaincy

Ravichandran Ashwin admitted that he is envious of birthday boy Virat Kohli's "energy level on the field and off it".
India's Ravichandran Ashwin, right, walks with captain Virat Kohli after dismissing Afghanistan's Najibullah Zadran during the Cricket Twenty20 World Cup match between India and Afghanistan in Abu Dhabi, UAE, Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021. (AP)
Published on Nov 05, 2021 05:19 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com

Veteran Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin was all praise for birthday boy Virat Kohli's captaincy, saying that he plays with "his heart on his sleeve". Kohli on Friday celebrated his 33rd birthday.

"With respect to having dealt with him as a leader in the red-ball format. All I can say is he plays with his heart on his sleeve. Sometimes, when I watch Virat lead the side, I feel like how does he manage to bring so much energy. I really envy Virat energy level on the field and off it," Ashwin said in a video posted by Star Sports on Twitter.

"And I think that the energy he infuses on the field really absorbs on people. One thing is you can stand up tall and I can say at the top of my voice is the kind of culture he has brought in the team."

Ashwin also pointed out how Kohli instilled the importance of fitness in the game and making everyone realise their potential.

"In terms of making each of us realise, how each one's fitness parameter is so important. I can never aspire to be a Virat Kohli on the field, gym or whatever it is but I can be the best version of myself which is something he has made everyone realise in the team," Ashwin added.

Making his debut in 2008, Kohli has appeared 254 ODIs, 96 Tests, and 92 T20Is for India. He has several records to his name across formats and is the only batter to have a 50-plus average in all three formats of the game at the same time.

Topics
t20 world cup team india virat kohli r ashwin
