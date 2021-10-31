'He's got knack of tacking wickets' - Karthik suggests change in India's pace attack in place of Bhuvneshwar or Shami

Veteran Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Dinesh Karthik suggested only one change in Team India's playing XI for the crucial T20 World Cup game against New Zealand on October 31 in Dubai. India lost to Pakistan in their opener and will now aim to get to winning ways in a bid to stay in the contest for the semifinal berth.

Karthik, speaking to Cricbuzz, suggested that Shardul Thakur should be part of the Indian lineup, explaining that the pacer has a knack for picking wickets.

"I would like to see one change. I would like to see Shardul Thakur play. The choice is instead of Bhuvi or Shami. Either of them is okay, both of them are great bowlers but I would love to see Shardul Thakur in the side. He's at the peak of his confidence, getting those big wickets. He's ready to bowl anywhere, from the first over to the death. He's got the knack of taking wickets," he said.

Former England captain Michael Vaughan backed the Indian, singing praises for the "Lord".

"You've got to get the Lord in there. He can do no wrong. Lord Thakur in every format of the game, he's just got that spark. He creates that magic and he finds a way," he told Cricbuzz.

Speaking about the bowling all-rounder, captain Virat Kohli, during the pre-match press conference on Saturday, admitted that the Mumbai cricketer is "definitely" part of the team's plan.

“He’s (Shardul) definitely a guy who’s in our plans, constantly making a case of for himself. He is definitely someone who can bring a lot of value to the team.”

“What role he plays or where he fits in, that’s something that I cannot obviously talk about right now. But yes, Shardul is someone who’s got great potential and he will add great value to the team,” Kohli said.

Karthik also spoke about the selection of the experienced Ravichandran Ashwin, opining that he couldn't find a spot for the veteran spinner in the lineup.

"Another name that has been spoken about a lot is Ravi Ashwin but I don't see where you can fit him in this team," he added.