India vs Pakistan: Virat Kohli & co. bend the knee to support 'Black Lives Matter' movement before start of match

The rest of the Indian team along with the support staff also took the knee at the Indian dugout.
Indian team in a huddle.(BCCI)
Updated on Oct 24, 2021 07:46 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com

India team led by Virat Kohli on Sunday showcased their support to the 'Black Lives Matter' movement before the start of the T20 World Cup match against Pakistan. After Pakistan skipper Babar Azam won the toss and elected to bowl first, India sent KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma to open the innings.

But before the start of the proceedings, both Rahul and Rohit bent their knees on the ground to showcase their support to the BLM movement. The rest of the Indian team along with the support staff also took the knee at the Indian dugout.

Pakistan players also showcased their support by putting their hands on their hearts.

India vs Pakistan, T20 World Cup - LIVE!

Meanwhile, Kohli after losing the toss, admitted he wanted to bowl first himself on a tricky Dubai surface.

"We are pretty happy with setting the target. We would have bowled first too, but the toss is not in your control. We are pretty balanced with our squad and you need to be prepared for it. We need to stay as professional as possible," he said.

Babar explained why he elected to bowl. "We are going to bowl first. We'll look to take early wickets and put pressure. Dew is also a factor. We have had good practice sessions and am confident about our preparations. Pakistan's bowlers are known to trouble other teams but I am confident about our batting too," he said.

