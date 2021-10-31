Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / 'Kiwis have to play on that': Brad Hogg says India will be 'more drained than New Zealand', explains why
cricket

'Kiwis have to play on that': Brad Hogg says India will be 'more drained than New Zealand', explains why

Despite the two teams losing to the same opposition, former Australia bowler Brad Hogg believes India will be more drained by the loss as compared to New Zealand.
Brad Hogg and Virat Kohli collage. (File)
Published on Oct 31, 2021 02:29 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com

After suffering a 10-wicket defeat against arch-rivals Pakistan in their opening contest of T20 World Cup, India will face off against New Zealand on Sunday, which is widely being seen as a must-win for Virat Kohli & co. But on papers, both the teams are currently at the same exact position, as the Kiwis led by Kane Williamson also lost their first game against Pakistan earlier this week.

But despite the two teams losing to the same opposition, former Australia bowler Brad Hogg believes India will be more drained by the loss as compared to New Zealand. Speaking in a video uploaded on his Youtube channel, he explained reasons behind his thoughts.

Also read: 'Amazing and equally perplexing': Dinesh Karthik on people writing Team India off 'after just one match'

“It’s a game of survival, New Zealand taking on India. Both teams will be emotionally scarred after getting beaten by Pakistan. But India will be feeling the pinch a lot more because they have lost their clean record of never being beaten by Pakistan in a World Cup fixture. Emotionally, India will be a little bit more drained than New Zealand. The Kiwis have to try to play on that," Hogg said.

He went on to suggest changes he would make in India line-up ahead of the clash against the Kiwis.

“I would bring Shardul Thakur in for Bhuvi (Bhuvneshwar Kumar) and have him bat at No. 8 and have Ishan Kishan at six. That’s the line-up I would go with because it gives you that extra batting depth and you are also not losing much in the bowling department.

“Are India going to stick with Hardik Pandya at No. 6? If he can’t bowl four overs, there is no point in having him in the line-up. I would go with Ishan Kishan if you want to have six frontline batters. But you could also have Ravindra Jadeja going up at No. 6, bringing in Ravichandran Ashwin. You have extra batting depth and also an extra bowler there," Hogg signed off.

