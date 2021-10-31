'Amazing and equally perplexing': Dinesh Karthik on people writing Team India off 'after just one match'

India wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik is finding it hard to believe how people have already written Virat Kohli's men off after the loss to Pakistan in their T20 World Cup opener, keeping them off their prediction list for the elusive trophy.

India were the title favourites heading into the contest, but the Men in Blue were thrashed by their arch-rivals with Pakistan scripting a historic 10-wicket win in Dubai on October 24. A week later, India are up against New Zealand in a do-or-die battle, in what will only be their second game in the competition.

In between, Pakistan have kept their 100 per cent record intact, winning their next two games to virtually qualify for the semis. England too, on the other hand, have put up a dominant show in Group 1, winning three on the trot to stand top of the table. The two impressive runs have experts and fans expecting an England-Pakistan final already. But Karthik feels that if India can beat New Zealand on October 31 in Dubai, the momentum will be in their hand.

"It's amazing and equally perplexing to see TEAM INDIA not being counted in many people's thoughts in moving forward in this tournament so far after just one match in one week. This WEEK is the ultimate week and if India gets on a roll, nothing to stop them. MOMENTUM is key," Karthik tweeted.

Earlier on Saturday, former Australian cricketer Shane Warne had predicted that he is expecting either India-Pakistan or England-Australia for the summit clash on November 14 in Dubai.

His prediction came after England's thumping eight-wicket win against Australia in Dubai on Saturday night.

"I still believe the teams that will top each group & make it through will look like this, plus semi's & final...England, Australia, Pakistan and India. Semi's -- Eng V India, Aust V Pak So final will be either India V Pak or Aust V England," tweeted Warne.

Besides England and Pakistan, Australia and South Africa are the only other sides to have played three games in the competition and both have won two matches.