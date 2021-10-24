T20 WC: Litton Das, Lahiru Kumara engage in heated exchange, separated by other players - VIDEO

The T20 World Cup match between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh saw ugly scenes play out as pacer Lahiru Kumara dismissed opener Liton Das for 16. The moment took place in the 6th over of Bangladesh's innings when Kumara's pitched-up delivery edged the ball to Dasun Shanaka at the edge of the circle.

Immediately, after picking the wicket, Kumara went to Das and exchanged a few words. The Bangladesh wicketkeeper-batsman did not like the reaction and started arguing back as he was walking off.

The argument intensified between the two players as several players from both the teams, and the umpires intervened to separate the two cricketers, before Das made his walk back to the hut.

"That is not what you want to see in a game of cricket," the commentators said on the broadcasting channel Star Sports.

Earlier, Sri Lanka captain Shanaka won the toss and elected to bowl. "We are going to bowl first. Our bowlers are doing a good job for us. After the IPL, the wicket is up-and-down, can't guess what it is, that's why we want to bowl," he said at the toss.

"The environment has been really good, we are in a very good mood. The youngsters are doing a good job and they are very confident as well. We have an injury concern. Maheesh Theekshana is out. Binura Fernando comes back in," he added.

