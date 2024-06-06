T20 World Cup Match 12 Namibia vs Scotland: Fantasy 11 Prediction, teams, captain, vice-captain, toss and venue analysis

Namibia will clash with Scotland in a crucial Group B encounter in Bridgetown in Barbados on Friday. Namibia overcame Oman in a thrilling Super Over on Monday while Scotland got off to a rollicking start against England before the rain intervened and the match was called off. Group B also consists of Australia and England and it seems like the Net Run Rate will play a massive part in deciding the two teams who advance to the Super 8 from this group. Both Namibia and Scotland have won three of their last five T20I matches. Scotland's Michael Jones plays a shot against England during an ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown(AP)

Likely Playing XIs

Both Namibia and Scotland are expected to field unchanged XIs from the last encounter.

Namibia likely XI

M van Lingen, N Davin, Jan Frylinck, Zane Green (wk), MB Kruger, Jonathan Smit, Gerhard Erasmus (C), D Wiese, R Trumpelmann, Tangeni Lungameni, Bernard Scholtz

Scotland likely XI

MA Jones, HG Munsey, MH Cross (wk), RD Berrington (C), B McMullen, MA Leask, MRJ Watt, CN Greaves, CB Sole, Brad Currie, BTJ Wheal

Player Statistics (Namibia)

1. Jan Frylinck

Jan Frylinck scored a fluent 45 off 48 deliveries against Oman and is also a more than useful left-arm seamer. He has scored 665 runs in 58 matches at a strike rate of 108 while also bagging 63 wickets at a bowling strike rate of 15.2.

2. Davis Wiese

David Wiese is a former South Africa international and a key all-rounder in the Namibian XI. He is a hard-hitting middle-order batter and an experienced right-arm fast-medium pace bowler. Wiese has scored 582 runs in 51 matches at a strike rate of 127.6 while also picking 57 wickets at an economy rate of 7.16.

Players who can make a Difference (Namibia)

1. Ruben Trumpelmann

Ruben Trumpelmann is a left-arm fast bowler who returned with four wickets against Oman in Namibia's opening encounter in the tournament. Trumpelmann extracts extra bounce courtesy his height and has bagged 29 wickets in 25 appearances for Namibia in T20s at an average of 21.1 and economy of 7.4. He can be lethal on helpful pitches in the Caribbean and America.

2. Gerhard Erasmus

Gerhard Erasbus is the captain of Namibia who has an aggregate of 1352 runs in 56 T20I innings at an average of 32.2 and strike rate of 122 including a hundred and nine fifties. He is also a useful right-arm off-break bowler.

Player Statistics (Scotland)

1. George Munsey

George Munsey is a veteran in Scotland cricket who has the experience of representing his country in 68 matches in which he has scored 1923 runs at an average of 31.5 and strike rate of 143.4 with two hundreds and 11 fifties. Munsey has been in fine form and scored a fluent 41 against England in Scotland's tournament opener. He also hammered 72 against the Netherlands in The Hague last month.

2. Michael Jones

Michael Jones showcased his hitting prowess with 45 off just 30 deliveries against England and has the power to go helter-skelter in the powerplay.

Players who can make a Difference (Scotland)

1. Richard Berrington

37-year old Richard Berrington, is the captain of Scotland who has scored over 2000 runs in T20Is for his country in 82 innings at an average of 31.2 and strike rate of 132. Berrington has registered one hundred and 10 fifties in the format.

2. Chris Sole

Right-arm fast-medium, Chris Sole is a wicket-taker for Scotland and recently returned with two three-wicket hauls for his country - he bagged 3-35 against Afghanistan in the warm-up at Port of Spain and had also returned with figures of 3-28 against Ireland in The Hague last month.

Team Head to Head

Namibia and Scotland have faced each other thrice in T20Is and Namibia has won all these three encounters. Interestingly, they have won the toss on all three occasions.

Venue and Pitch

The pitch at the famous Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados will assist seamers in what are expected to be overcast conditions on Friday. However, it is the spinners who have a better bowling average and economy at the venue. Bridgetown has already hosted three matches in the competition. Overall in all T20Is, the team batting first has won 17 of the 27 matches at the venue. The average score batting first is 160 for 7 while the average score chasing is 140 for 7. The highest score at the venue is 224 - posted by the West Indies against England in 2022.

The team winning the toss has elected to bat 11 times and chase on 16 occasions. The chance of winning increases to 60% after winning the toss at Barbados.

Match Prediction

It will essentially be a battle between Scotland's batters and Namibia's bowlers. Whoever wins the Scotland batting powerplay may well dictate the course of the match. Based on the strength of the teams and given the helpful conditions for bowlers, Namibia have the edge and start favourites with a 60% chance of winning.

Fantasy XI

Openers: GEORGE MUNSEY, MICHAEL JONES

Batters: JAN FRYLINCK, GERHARD ERASMUS, JJ SMIT

All-rounders: DAVID WIESE, MICHAEL LEASK

Bowlers: RUBEN TRUMPELMANN, BERNARD SCHOLTZ, BRAD CURRIE, CHRIS SOLE