T20 World Cup: 'Not South Africa of Nelson Mandela' - Salman Butt questions Quinton de Kock's actions

South Africa batsman Quinton de Kock has come under major scrutiny ever since his refusal to bend the knee in order to support the 'Black Lives Matter' movement. De Kock pulled out of the T20 World Cup match against West Indies citing "personal reasons", and it was later confirmed by Cricket South Africa (CSA) and captain Temba Bavuma that the wicketkeeper-batsman had refused the management's decision to bend the knee.

Former Pakistan captain Salman Butt slammed de Kock for his decision and said that his actions will create a further divide in the world.

“What he did was really strange. Everyone is taking part in the Black Lives Matter (BLM) moment, which basically says that all humans are equal and no one should consider themselves superior on the basis of race or color," Butt said in a video uploaded on his Youtube channel.

“It was decided for everyone (by Cricket South Africa) that players should take a knee. His decision will not unite people but will only create a further divide. I really don’t know why he did this,” he added.

“He (De Kock) lives in a country where people from both races are in abundance. This is certainly not the South Africa of Nelson Mandela. When things in South Africa improved and they merged themselves back with the rest of the world, he united people," Butt further said.

“Things have been spoiled. Everyone is doing it and the message is simple that everyone is equal,” he signed off.