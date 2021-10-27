England vs Bangladesh Live Cricket Score T20 World Cup 2021: Bangladesh lose 3 in Powerplay as pressure mounts

England vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2021 Live Cricket Score: Bangladesh have won the toss and opted to bat first against England in Abu Dhabi. After a landslide victory against the West Indies in their opening game of the 2021 T20 World Cup, England will be aiming to capitalise on the momentum when they take on Bangladesh in their second match of Super 12 stage. Eoin Morgan's men reduced defending champions West Indies to merely 55 before chasing down the target in 8.2 overs. Bangladesh, meanwhile, put on an inspired batting performance but failed to defend the 172-run target against Sri Lanka. A second loss for Mahmudullah's side could potentially dent its chances to qualify for the semifinals of the edition.

