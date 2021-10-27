England vs Bangladesh Live Cricket Score T20 World Cup 2021: Bangladesh lose 3 in Powerplay as pressure mounts
- England vs Bangladesh Live Score T20 World Cup 2021 Live Updates: Live updates and latest scores of England vs Bangladesh, T20 World Cup match in Abu Dhabi. Follow ENG vs BAN live
England vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2021 Live Cricket Score: Bangladesh have won the toss and opted to bat first against England in Abu Dhabi. After a landslide victory against the West Indies in their opening game of the 2021 T20 World Cup, England will be aiming to capitalise on the momentum when they take on Bangladesh in their second match of Super 12 stage. Eoin Morgan's men reduced defending champions West Indies to merely 55 before chasing down the target in 8.2 overs. Bangladesh, meanwhile, put on an inspired batting performance but failed to defend the 172-run target against Sri Lanka. A second loss for Mahmudullah's side could potentially dent its chances to qualify for the semifinals of the edition.
Oct 27, 2021 03:59 PM IST
Shakib gone!
Big wicket for England! Worries mount for Bangladesh as one of their most consistent performers, Shakib Al Hasan is dismissed on 4. The left-hander attempted a hook shot but found a top edge, and Adil Rashid takes a well-judged catch.
Bangladesh 27/3 in 6 overs
Oct 27, 2021 03:54 PM IST
Rahim takes the aerial route!
After a series of deliveries resulting in either dots or singles, Rahim finally lofts a fullish delivery from Moeen straight over the bowler's head. Six from the over.
Bangladesh 24/2 in 5 overs
Oct 27, 2021 03:50 PM IST
Tight from Woakes
Only three runs from Woakes' second over. Bangladesh need a partnership to negate the early blows and there can be no better pair for that than the current batters on the crease: Shakib Al Hasan and Mushfiqur Rahim.
Bangladesh 18/2 in 4 overs
Oct 27, 2021 03:43 PM IST
MOEEN TAKES 2 IN 2!
Moeen strikes twice in two deliveries! He gets both openers off successive deliveries.
Liton Das attempts to take on Moeen but finds a top-edge as he tried a sweep shot. The opener finds Livingstone in deep square leg. On the very next delivery, Naim tries to loft the delivery over mid-on but fails to get any elevation whatsoever. An easy catch for Woakes.
Bangladesh 15/2 in 3 overs
Oct 27, 2021 03:40 PM IST
Almost a wicket!
Mohammad Naim survives by the barest of margins! A slower delivery from Woakes takes the opener by surprise as he fails to adjust in time, lofting it towards silly mid-on. Dawid Malan takes a long stride to his left but doesn't reach the ball.
An excellent over from Woakes as he concedes only 3.
Bangladesh 13/0 in 2 overs
Oct 27, 2021 03:35 PM IST
Solid start!
Liton Das takes off in the first over! The opener sees that Moeen is pulling his length a bit, so he steps out to smack two successive boundaries!
He lofts one over Moeen's head and then goes through the cover region.
Bangladesh 10/0 in 1 over
Oct 27, 2021 03:29 PM IST
Let's play!
We're done with the national anthems and the players now take to the field! Mohammad Naim and Liton Das to open for Bangladesh. Moeen Ali to bowl the first over for England.
Oct 27, 2021 03:22 PM IST
Brave call?
While Mahmudullah said at the toss that the side wants to put a good total on the board, recent history at the T20 World Cup has largely favored the teams batting second.
Barring Afghanistan's win over Scotland, every game in Super 12s has been won by the team chasing the target. Will Bangladesh defy the odds?
Oct 27, 2021 03:07 PM IST
Playing XI for both teams
Bangladesh: Mohammad Naim, Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah(c), Afif Hossain, Nurul Hasan(w), Mahedi Hasan, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Nasum Ahmed
England: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler(w), Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan(c), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Tymal Mills
Oct 27, 2021 03:06 PM IST
Captains speak
Mahmudullah (Bangladesh): "We are going to bat first. The wicket looks good, so we want to put a good total. We have one change. Shoriful comes in. We got three spinners playing, so we need to restrict them. This is a new game, so we need to play well."
Eoin Morgan (England): "We have been good at chasing, the wicket looks good, played here during the IPL. We need to adapt, no team changes for us."
Oct 27, 2021 03:03 PM IST
Toss Update
Bangladesh win toss, opt to bat in Group 1 match against England in Abu Dhabi
Oct 27, 2021 02:58 PM IST
Pitch Report
The pitch doesn't have much grass on it and it looks a bit dry. We can expect a good contest between the bat and ball, says Dale Steyn.
Oct 27, 2021 02:51 PM IST
England aim for all-round show
It would've been a perfect game for England against West Indies if the side didn't face initial hiccups during the 56-run chase. England lost four wickets in the game but a successful chase in merely 8.2 overs gave the side a huge boost in Net Run Rate. Against Bangladesh, England would aim for their batting order to step up.
Oct 27, 2021 02:39 PM IST
No Saifuddin
Mohammad Saifuddin, who had been among the wickets in all of Bangladesh's games in the T20 World Cup this year, was ruled out of the edition due to back pain. Rubel Hossain has replaced the bowler.
Oct 27, 2021 02:25 PM IST
Bangladesh eye recovery
Mahmudullah's side will be pinning its hopes on their talismanic all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan, who has been one of the most consistent players for Bangladesh in this edition so far. With 11 wickets and 106 runs in four innings, Shakib remains a vital cog in this Bangladesh team.
