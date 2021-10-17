Home / Cricket / T20 World Cup, Oman vs Papua New Guinea: Live score and updates
T20 World Cup, Oman vs Papua New Guinea: Live score and updates

T20 World Cup, Oman vs Papua New Guinea: Follow live score and updates of Oman vs Papua New Guinea.
Papua Guinea cricket team.(Cricket PNG twitter)
Published on Oct 17, 2021 03:31 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com

Oman vs Papua New Guinea, T20 World Cup: The stage is set for the first match of the T20 World Cup to take place as two new minnows Oman will face off against Papua New Guinea at Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1), Al Amerat. The two teams will be eyeing for a win as they battle it out for a spot in the Super 12. Who will come out on top in the first match of T20 Wolrd Cup 2021? 

Follow live scorecard of T20 World Cup, Oman vs Papua New Guinea match:

 

Squads:

Oman Squad: Jatinder Singh, Khurram Nawaz, Aqib Ilyas, Zeeshan Maqsood(c), Ayan Khan, Naseem Khushi(w), Sandeep Goud, Mohammad Nadeem, Fayyaz Butt, Kaleemullah, Bilal Khan, Khawar Ali, Suraj Kumar, Nestor Dhamba, Sufyan Mehmood

Papua New Guinea Squad: Tony Ura, Assad Vala(c), Lega Siaka, Charles Amini, Sese Bau, Kiplin Doriga(w), Norman Vanua, Chad Soper, Jason Kila, Damien Ravu, Nosaina Pokana, Kabua Morea, Hiri Hiri, Gaudi Toka, Simon Atai

 

t20 world cup
Sunday, October 17, 2021
