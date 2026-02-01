T20 World Cup: Pakistan govt says team won’t play India

Mumbai: Pakistan on Sunday formally announced its decision to boycott its marquee T20 World Cup group league match against India, even as the government cleared its national team’s participation for the rest of the tournament, starting Feb 7. Pakistan’s decision is being perceived as a mark of protest after the International Cricket Council replaced Bangladesh with Scotland turning down the former’s plea to shift their matches out of India due to security reasons. Pakistan will not take the field against India in the T20 World Cup. (PTI)

“The Government of Islamic Republic of Pakistan grants approval to the Pakistan cricket team to participate in the ICC World T20 2026. However, the Pakistan cricket team shall not take the field in the match scheduled on 15th February, 2026 against India,” a Government of Pakistan post on X said.

No official reason has been provided but Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Mohsin Naqvi had criticised the ICC for “double standards” by refusing to shift Bangladesh’s games to Sri Lanka.

Pakistan would forfeit two points if they boycotted the India match. There was no clarity on what would happen should the rivals meet in a knockout game.

Later on Sunday evening ICC, in a strong statement, said: “ICC tournaments are built on sporting integrity, competitiveness, consistency and fairness, and selective participation undermines the spirit and sanctity of the competitions. While the ICC respects the roles of governments in matters of national policy, this decision is not in the interest of the global game or the welfare of fans worldwide, including millions in Pakistan.

“The ICC hopes that the PCB will consider the significant and long-term implications for cricket in its own country as this is likely to impact the global cricket ecosystem, which it is itself a member and beneficiary of. The ICC expects the PCB to explore a mutually acceptable resolution, which protects the interests of all stakeholders.”

Indications are that “the PCB will be made to bear the losses for their no show”, an official in the know of things told HT.

The Group A match between the arch rivals was to be played on Feb 15 in Colombo based on a hybrid formula worked out between the two boards after India refused to travel to Pakistan for the 2025 Champions Trophy. This hybrid model was finalised as an agreement and put to vote in ICC in late 2024 for all its events until 2027. By not playing the India tie, Pakistan would be reneging on the agreement.

The India-Pakistan faceoff is the biggest draw in terms of a single match’s commercial value in any ICC men’s event and this is factored in when broadcast and sponsorship deals are locked. The influential member boards in ICC are known to be upset by the stubborn stance taken by PCB.

“The PCB has no backers in the ICC. Not only do they stand to lose their share from ICC revenue based on their hardline stance, it will be difficult to secure NOCs for overseas players from various countries for the Pakistan Super League. PCB’s bilateral agreements with various cricket boards will come under strain,” the official said. There is precedent where teams have been allowed to continue in an ICC event after forfeiting points for specific matches for different reasons.

In World Cups, Australia and West Indies didn’t travel to Sri Lanka in 1996 and New Zealand did not go to Kenya in 2003 for security reasons. At the same 2003 World Cup, England refused to play in Zimbabwe due to the UK government’s stance against the Zimbabwe government.

BCCI officials did not respond.