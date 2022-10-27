T20 World Cup: Pakistan's semifinal hopes take huge blow after shock loss to Zimbabwe; check Group 2 full points table

Babar Azam and Co. endured a huge blow in the race for semifinals at the T20 World Cup, going down by one run in a low-scoring thriller against Zimbabwe in Perth on Thursday. Zimbabwe, who opted to bat first, piled 130/8 in 20 overs and what looked like an easy run chase for Pakistan turned out to be one of the biggest upset at the showpiece event in Australia.

With the defeat, Pakistan find themselves languishing at the fifth position in the Group 2 table of the Super 12 stage. They are yet to open their account, having lost their opener against India by four wickets in Melbourne last Sunday.

WATCH: Pakistan dressing room stunned, Babar Azam shocked as Zimbabwe pull of monumental upset in heart-stopping finish

Zimbabwe, on the other hand, find themselves on the third spot with one win and three points. They had shared points with South Africa after the match between the two was called off due to rain earlier this week.

India, on the other hand, are placed at the top of the table with two wins from the same number of matches. The Men In Blue had thrashed Netherlands by 56 runs in Sydney earlier in the day.

South Africa, on the other hand, are placed at the second spot with three wins and have a net run-rate of +5.2. They had earlier defeated Bangladesh by 104 runs, which saw South Africa pile a staggering 205/5 in 20 overs. Bangladesh in response were bundled out for 101 in 16.3 overs.

WATCH: Babar grabs stunning one-handed catch at slip against Zimbabwe; his reaction after the dismissal is absolute gold

Shakib al Hasan's Bangladesh are placed at the fourth position, with one win, which they secured after defeating Netherlands earlier in the week.

Netherlands, on the other hand, find themselves at the bottom of the table with no win from two matches and a net run-rate of -1.625.

T20 World Cup: A look at Super 12, Group 2 points table after Pakistan vs Zimbabwe on Thursday (Screenshot)

All the teams in Group 2 still have three matches to play but the pressure will surely be on Pakistan, who need to win all three of them and hope other results fall in their favour. They play Netherlands on Sunday at the same venue, India will lock horns with South Africa on the same day.

