Pakistan vs Zimbabwe Live Score, T20 World Cup 2022: ZIM win toss, opt to bat against PAK

Updated on Oct 27, 2022 04:03 PM IST

Pakistan vs Zimbabwe Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2022 Today's Match: Babar Azam and Co. are yet to open their account at the T20 World Cup in Australia. Catch the LIVE updates of PAK vs ZIM:

PAK vs ZIM Live Score, T20 World Cup 2022
PAK vs ZIM Live Score, T20 World Cup 2022(AFP)
HT Sports Desk
Pakistan vs Zimbabwe Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2022: Zimbabwe win toss and opt to bat against Pakistan in the Super 12 encounter at the T20 World Cup in Perth on Thursday. Pakistan make one change as Wasim comes in place of Asif Ali. Meanwhile, after enduring a tough four-wicket defeat, Babar Azam's Pakistan will eye for their first win against Zimbabwe. Pakistan had lost their previous match against India, which was a nail biting affair. Zimbabwe, on the other hand, were saved by rain and shared points with South Africa. Catch the LIVE updates of PAK vs ZIM, T20 World Cup:

Follow all the updates here:

  • Oct 27, 2022 04:03 PM IST

    PAK vs ZIM LIVE score: Zimbabwe win toss

    Zimbabwe win toss, opt to bat.

  • Oct 27, 2022 03:57 PM IST

    PAK vs ZIM LIVE update: Weather forecast

    The weather is expected to be slightly chilly, with temperatures dropping to 15 degree Celsius. The good news is that rains are likely to remain away.

  • Oct 27, 2022 03:49 PM IST

    PAK vs ZIM LIVE score: Focus on Shaheen Shah Afridi

    The Pakistan management has received a lot of flak regarding Shaheen Afridi's fitness. The pacer, who leads the attack, returned wicketless against India, following which former Pakistan cricketers Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis, former captain Misbah-ul-Haq, wondered if the pacer was rushed into the action. 

    Shaheen had suffered a knee injury while fielding in the first Test against Sri Lanka at Galle in mid-July and was out of action before making a return for the showpiece event in Australia.

  • Oct 27, 2022 03:42 PM IST

    PAK vs ZIM LIVE score: What is at stake for Pakistan

    The defeat against India makes the clash against Zimbabwe a crucial encounter as far as the semifinal race is concerned. If Pakistan goes down against Zimbabwe, the chances of them making to the final four takes a strong blow. Hence, the margin for error for Babar Azam and Co. is very little. And although they will be the favourites heading into the contest, but they won't make the mistake to their opponents lightly.

  • Oct 27, 2022 03:37 PM IST

    PAK vs ZIM LIVE score: Haris Rauf holds key, will Shaheen play

    Although Virat Kohli overpowered the clinical display by Haris Rauf in the previous encounter, the pacer will surely hold the key for Pakistan in the clash against Zimbabwe. 

    Shaheen Afridi was not in his best, so it will be interesting to see if the management opt to give the pacer some rest, considering Zimbabwe's not so promising batting line-up.

  • Oct 27, 2022 03:29 PM IST

    PAK vs ZIM LIVE score: Super 12, Group 2 points table

    Babar Azam and Co. find themselves at the fifth position on the points table. Zimbabwe are placed one spot above them after sharing spoils with South Africa.

  • Oct 27, 2022 03:27 PM IST

    PAK vs ZIM LIVE update: Morale ‘high’ despite defeat

    Pakistan endured a four-wicket loss against India in their first match at the tournament. The clash saw Pakistan batter Iftikhar Ahmed scored 51 off 34 balls. 

    Sharing his thoughts on the contest, he said that the team is "feeling the pain and hurt" but the morale is still "high".

  • Oct 27, 2022 03:20 PM IST

    Pakistan vs Zimbabwe LIVE: Full Squad

    Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan(w), Babar Azam(c), Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Haider Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Asif Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Khushdil Shah, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Wasim Jr

    Zimbabwe: Regis Chakabva(w), Craig Ervine(c), Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Wesley Madhevere, Milton Shumba, Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Tendai Chatara, Blessing Muzarabani, Tony Munyonga, Wellington Masakadza, Brad Evans, Clive Madande, Richard Ngarava

  • Oct 27, 2022 03:19 PM IST

    PAK vs ZIM LIVE update: Hello and welcome!

    Hello and welcome to the LIVE coverage of the T20 World Cup between Pakistan and Zimbabwe. The Super 12 encounter will be played at the Perth Stadium and the action is scheduled to start at 04:30 pm IST. The toss for the same will take place half an hour before. Stay tuned for all the updates from the match!

