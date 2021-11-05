Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / Punjab Kings post famous meme from movie 'Welcome' as Virat Kohli finally wins toss in T20 WC match against Scotland
cricket

Punjab Kings post famous meme from movie 'Welcome' as Virat Kohli finally wins toss in T20 WC match against Scotland

T20 World Cup 2021: This was the first time Kohli won the toss in the ongoing edition of the World Cup after losing three times in a row
Indian skipper Virat Kohli during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup match between India and New Zealand at Dubai International Stadium in Dubai on Sunday.(ANI)
Published on Nov 05, 2021 07:33 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com

Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Punjab Kings (PBKS) dished out the perfect reaction on Twitter after Indian skipper Virat Kohli won the toss in the T20 World Cup match against Scotland at the Dubai International Stadium. 

This was the first time Kohli won the toss in the ongoing edition of the World Cup after losing three times in a row. This was also the first time Kohli won the toss in the format in seven matches. In 2021, he won the toss only one other time in nine T20I games, the other being on March 14 during the home T20I series against England. 

Reacting to Kohli's win in the toss, PBKS took to Twitter to post the famous meme from Bollywood movie 'Welcome' with the caption, "If you know, you know!"

India vs Scotland Live Updates: Follow Live Blog here

RELATED STORIES

Kohli has been one of the most unlucky captains when comes to winning the toss. Across formats since 2020, this is Kohli's 43rd game as captain and India won the toss only 12 times - 7 in T20Is, 2 in ODIs and thrice in Tests.

Reacting to his toss win, Kohli, who is celebrated his 33rd birthday on Friday, said, "Winning my first toss on my birthday, probably we should have played the first game on my birthday."

India made just one change - Varun Chakravarthy in place of Shardul Thakur - for the must-win game against an unchanged Scotland side. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
t20 world cup team india cricket scotland
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

'We should have played the 1st game on my birthday': Kohli after winning toss

South Africa captain Bavuma focussed on beating England not net run rate

Eoin Morgan wants England to tackle racism 'head on'

'He plays with his heart on his sleeve': Ashwin lauds birthday boy Kohli
TRENDING TOPICS
Gold Price Today
Diwali 2021
Horoscope Today
Diwali bash 2021
India Covid Cases
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
Delhi Air Quality
Diwali 2021 Wishes
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP