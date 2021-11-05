Punjab Kings post famous meme from movie 'Welcome' as Virat Kohli finally wins toss in T20 WC match against Scotland

Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Punjab Kings (PBKS) dished out the perfect reaction on Twitter after Indian skipper Virat Kohli won the toss in the T20 World Cup match against Scotland at the Dubai International Stadium.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This was the first time Kohli won the toss in the ongoing edition of the World Cup after losing three times in a row. This was also the first time Kohli won the toss in the format in seven matches. In 2021, he won the toss only one other time in nine T20I games, the other being on March 14 during the home T20I series against England.

Reacting to Kohli's win in the toss, PBKS took to Twitter to post the famous meme from Bollywood movie 'Welcome' with the caption, "If you know, you know!"

India vs Scotland Live Updates: Follow Live Blog here

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kohli has been one of the most unlucky captains when comes to winning the toss. Across formats since 2020, this is Kohli's 43rd game as captain and India won the toss only 12 times - 7 in T20Is, 2 in ODIs and thrice in Tests.

Reacting to his toss win, Kohli, who is celebrated his 33rd birthday on Friday, said, "Winning my first toss on my birthday, probably we should have played the first game on my birthday."

India made just one change - Varun Chakravarthy in place of Shardul Thakur - for the must-win game against an unchanged Scotland side.