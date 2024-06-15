T20 World Cup: So far so good, but India’s real test begins now

India’s seamless start to the T20 World Cup — notwithstanding the abandoned match against Canada in Lauderhill on Saturday — isn’t surprising in the least. Never mind their fallibility in semi-finals and finals over the past decade, they have gone about their business in the early stages of big-ticket events with ruthless professionalism. Brilliance in bilateral matches and group phases of marquee tournaments shouldn’t be taken for granted. (ANI)

In the ODI World Cup at home last year, notably, they didn’t strike a false note all through the round-robin phase, winning each of their nine matches at nine different venues to boast of a perfect record heading into the semi-finals. We all know how that campaign ended though — in heartbreak after a six-wicket defeat by Australia in the final.

Brilliance in bilateral matches and group phases of marquee tournaments, of course, shouldn’t be taken for granted. It takes consistency over a prolonged period, which is why they enter every ICC tournament as strong favourites. But winning titles and etching enduring memories are about putting your best foot forward in the business end at the biggest stage. Yes, there’s a degree of luck involved too.

That’s the challenge then for India to conquer at this T20 World Cup. No one expected India to stumble in this first phase in the United States anyway. Unlike Pakistan, who will be taking the early flight home after their ouster, India have had all the different departments working in unison.

Be it against Ireland, Pakistan or United States, India’s bowlers in particular delivered in style. With the pitches assisting the seamers in the New York leg, Jasprit Bumrah predictably led the way while Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj and Hardik Pandya played solid supporting roles. Ireland were shot out for 96 to lose by eight wickets. Next up were Pakistan, desperate to bounce back after the disappointment of a Super Over defeat to USA. While India lost their last seven wickets for 30 runs to get bowled out for 119, the pace pack’s commanding display restricted Pakistan to 113/7. Against USA too, India’s bowlers were responsible for setting up a comfortable seven-wicket win.

With due regard to these teams, however, skipper Rohit Sharma and his teammates will know that their tournament begins once they fly out of Florida and reach Barbados for the Super Eight fixtures. The first of these games is on June 20 against Afghanistan, who will be oozing confidence after three thumping victories in Group C. Led by spinner Rashid Khan, the best at his trade in the shortest format, the Afghans are already responsible for knocking out New Zealand with an 84-run win.

Having won admirers with their performances at last year’s ODI World Cup, Afghanistan have no reason to not believe that a big breakout moment is around the corner. Their players have vast experience of T20 leagues around the world as well as considerable firepower.

If India are facing a tough start to the Super Eights, they will be ending this phase with an even sterner examination against Australia. In addition to the two points at stake, India will want to get the better of their familiar foes to atone for the psychological blows inflicted on them on account of losing the World Test Championship and ODI World Cup finals in 2023. In between these is a clash against Bangladesh in all likelihood.

For India to keep up the unbeaten run in the next phase, their batters will have to regain the rhythm that has deserted them so far. Hindered by variable bounce in Long Island, only Rishabh Pant has shown a semblance of fluency with 96 runs across three matches. If the pitches in the Caribbean are better for batting, the emphasis on India’s top seven showing aggression and hitting sixes will be the key.

It’s certainly not beyond India to come through these next three matches unscathed. But that will lead them to a high-pressure semi-final and a possible final. In India’s quest to end their ICC title drought, there’s a long way to go.