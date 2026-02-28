T20 World Cup: South Africa carrying the champion’s mindset

New Delhi: It was smooth sailing against Afghanistan for South Africa, until it turned into a scramble. It has been smooth sailing other than that for the T20 World Cup’s only unbeaten side. South Africa have been so switched on in this campaign that they have turned most of their games into a sort of snooze fest. South Africa will take on Zimbabwe in New Delhi on Sunday. (PTI)

As Aiden Markram’s team looks to turn unfinished business from 2024 into a job well done, it is not just that they look a formidable unit. That has been the case at every World Cup since South Africa’s re-entry into international cricket at the 1991-2 ODI tournament. But this time, the Proteas do know what it feels like to be on top of the world.

What a difference a year can make? At Lord’s last summer, South Africa turned a slip-up at the business end of global competitions into a sensational batting fightback, against Australia no less. Markram, who struck a sensational century to take his team within six runs of that victory, is acknowledged for his leadership of arguably the best team in this tournament. Test skipper Temba Bavuma, whose battling knock and partnership with Markram while battling injury, is on the commentator’s box, not far from that team huddle.

On Saturday, ahead of their last Super 8 game in Delhi against a Zimbabwe side who have found the step up after their group stage heroics rather steep, the semi-final spot is secure for the Proteas. They play the Sunday afternoon game at the Ferozeshah Kotla before India versus West Indies decides the second qualifier from Group 1.

As batting coach Ashwell Prince took stock of the excellent run so far, he was confident about the maturity in the side, Markram’s communication (especially with the bowlers), and that WTC title boost lifting South Africa. “We trust Aiden, rather than having long extended meetings,” the former SA batter said. Painting the picture of a side virtually running on autopilot.

Surely, South Africa must be the favourites? “The shortest format of the game always presents the biggest opportunity for a shock result.” Although there may be a chance to rest some players on Sunday, “respect the opposition” will be emphasised.

The WTC victory has benefited South Africa in two ways.

“Getting over the line in the WTC was a big moment for us as a cricket nation and for this group of players,” said Prince. The champion side from Lord’s is almost intact while the two men who have come in carry priceless qualities – Quinton de Kock, back from international retirement, is ‘keeper and early enforcer with Markram, while David Miller is as good a finisher as anyone else.

Bowlers Lungi Ngidi, Kagiso Rabada and Marco Jansen – the most potent pacers in the World Cup – and Keshav Maharaj were also architects of the WTC final. “Equally in the bowling department, it’s pretty much the same guys bar one or two…And what that creates is a lot of confidence within your teammates and trust that, whenever they are going to be called upon, there’s a big belief in your teammates in that when their moment presents itself, they can step up to delivering.”

Markram taking over as opener has been vital, a spot sealed during the SA20. “In the past there might have been different opinions about what his best position in the line-up might be. He’s played in different positions, not only for us but also in leagues. I’ve always been of the opinion that opening is his best position.” Markram is the World Cup’s third highest scorer – 264 runs at a strike rate of 178.

But South Africa have stumbled in the business end of ICC white-ball tournaments too often. So, maintain the standard apart, “play a little bit above what people think we can do.”