T20 World Cup: Team India leave for venue ahead of Pakistan clash, BCCI shares video - Watch

The Indian unit have left the hotel for Dubai International Stadium for their T20 World Cup opener against Pakistan. The video of the moment was shared by BCCI on social media.

Team mentor MS Dhoni, skipper Virat Kohli, pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar, head coach Ravi Shastri, spinner Rahul Chahar, spinner Ravindra Jadeja can be seen along with other squad members in the video.

India kick-start their T20 World Cup campaign against Pakistan. Both the sides are meeting after a long gap of two years, having last played in the 50-over World Cup in 2019.

Virat Kohli, who is leading the side in his final T20 assignment, will look to maintain India's perfect record against Pakistan in the World Cups. Babar, on the other hand, can achieve yet another landmark feat but this time as a captain by beating India in the showpiece event.

India currently have a 7-0 record against Pakistan in 50-over World Cups, and have maintained a similar tempo in the shorter format. The Men In Blue have a 5-0 record in the T20 World Cups.

The blockbuster event will also see Virat Kohli and Babar Azam, cricket's two most premier batters, having their own individual contest. This is also the first time Kohli and Babar are going head to head as a captain.

