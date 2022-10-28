T20 World Cup: Twin washouts throw open Group 1 as four teams including Ireland level on points; Check full points table

It was a rather uneventful day at the T20 World Cup on Thursday, as both matches on Friday were washed out without a ball being bowled. Both games – between Afghanistan and Ireland, and England and Australia – were scheduled to be played at Melbourne; however, rain played spoilsport as even the toss didn't take place in any of the two. As a result, the teams were forced to share points which has opened up the Group 1.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Ireland, who had already won their match against England earlier, moved to third place in the group following a wash-out against Afghanistan. Mohammad Nabi's side, however, endured a second-successive abandoned game; with a loss in their first match against England, Afghanistan stay at the bottom of the table.

Also read: Watch: Inconsolable Shadab Khan on his knees and left in tears after Pakistan's shocking Zimbabwe loss, video goes viral

England, meanwhile, reap rewards of their big win over Afghanistan in their tournament opener as they reached the second spot in the group with three points to their name in as many matches. While Australia also have three points after the wash-out, a heavy loss against New Zealand means they remain fourth in the table due to a lower net-run rate.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Here's the full points table after Friday's wash-outs:

Points table in Group 1 on October 28 (ICC)

In Group 2, meanwhile, India stay at the top of the table with four points, having won both of their matches against Pakistan and Netherlands respectively. Pakistan, meanwhile, faced a massive setback after they conceded a dramatic one-run loss to Zimbabwe on Thursday, sending them to fifth spot in the table.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

South Africa, meanwhile, are second with third points after a landslide win over Bangladesh earlier on Thursday. The Proteas also had their opening game against Zimbabwe abandoned after they were close to securing a big win over the men in maroon.

India will take on South Africa in an important clash in Group 2 on Sunday evening.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON