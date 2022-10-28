Watch: Inconsolable Shadab Khan on his knees and left in tears after Pakistan's shocking Zimbabwe loss, video goes viral

Pakistan suffered a shocking defeat on Thursday evening at the hands of Zimbabwe in 2022 T20 World Cup match in Perth. The Babar Azam-led side lost by one run as they failed to chase down a total of just 131 runs, a defeat that left their World Cup campaign hanging in balance and leaving them with just a mathematical chance of making the semi-final.

Mohammad Wasim Jr and Shadab Khan shared seven wickets between themselves as Pakistan restricted Zimbabwe to 130 for eight in 20 overs. 131 was never a stiff target for Pakistan, however, they lost both openers Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan early in the chase. Shan Masood was once again among the run getters and he managed to get a crucial 52-run stand alongside Shadab. The partnership put Pakistan on the verge of victory. But some quick wickets in the death overs and some disciplined bowling, Zimbabwe gained momentum and inflicted a shocker.

A day after the match, a certain video went viral all over the internet where Pakistan all-rounder Shadab looked inconsolable in the pavilion. He went down on his knees was left in tears before he was taken back into the dressing room by one of the support staff members.

"When Shadab and Shan were building partnership, unfortunately Shadab got out and then back-to-back wickets that pushed us into pressure situation. First 6 overs, we haven't used the new ball well but we finished well with the ball. We will sit out, discuss our mistakes and we will train hard and come back strong in our next game," Pakistan capain Babar said after the match.

