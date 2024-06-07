Suryakumar Yadav's blockbuster 'tula maanla bhau' Instagram post for USA's Saurabh Netravalkar breaks the internet

India cricketer Suryakumar Yadav on Friday was all praise for his former Mumbai teammate and incumbent member of the USA cricket team Saurabh Netravalkar, for his Super Over heroics against Pakistan in the T20 World Cup match at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas on Thursday. The Indian-origin cricketer held his nerves in the one-over shootout to defend 19 runs as the USA scripted their biggest-ever international win in history and perhaps the biggest-ever upset in 17 years of the T20 World Cup. Suryakumar Yadav reacted to Saurabh Netravalkar's performance against Pakistan

Suryakumar took to Instagram on Friday and posted a story admiring Netravalkar's performance against Pakistan in the Group A match, while also extending warm wishes to his family back home in Mumbai. The two shared the dressing room for Mumbai in domestic cricket almost 10 years back, with Netravalkar also having represent India in the U19 World Cup in 20109 which featured the likes of KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal and Jaydev Unadkat.

The post read: "Saurabh Netravalkar, tula maanla bhau (I respect you, brother). Very happy for you and your family back home."

Suryakumar Yadav's Instagram post for Saurabh Netravalkar

While Suryakumar rose through the ranks in domestic cricket, cracked into the IPL franchise Mumbai Indians, where he emerged as a mainstay player and later cemented his spot in the T20I side for India, Netravalkar, amid lack of opportunities in the country, left his home for the USA, where he completed his master's degree in Computer Science from Cornell University and later bagged a job as a software engineer with a leading technology firm named Oracle. However, he did not leave cricket. In 2019, he made his debut in USA's maiden international game later starred in their biggest win on Friday.

Surykumar is all set to face Netravalkar on June 12 when India take on the USA in New York in their third league game of the T20 World Cup.