'Wouldn’t be at all surprised to see them lift the trophy': Kevin Pietersen predicts winner of T20 World Cup final

Former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen on Friday predicted his winner for the T20 World Cup 2021, between Australia and New Zealand which will be played at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday. Pietersen backed prediction with history in picking the new World T20 Champion.

In his blog for Betway, the 2010 T20 World Cup winner admitted that although New Zealand have all their bases covered, he wouldn't be surprised if the Aussies emerge as winners on Sunday.

"New Zealand seem to have all bases covered, but I fancy Australia. History suggests that when you get these two together in a major final, the Aussies blow the Kiwis away. It’s what happened in the 2015 50-over final in Melbourne. I wouldn’t be at all surprised to see Australia lift the trophy on Sunday," he wrote.

Both the teams finished second in their respective groups before beating two title favourites to reach the final. Australia, who finished second behind England in Group 1, stunned Pakistan to reach their second final and first in ICC events since 2015 while the Blackcaps, who finished second in Group 2, beat Eoin Morgan's men to reach their maiden final.

In terms of head-to-head tie, Australia lead 9-4 in 14 T20I meetings, although they lost in their only World T20 match, in 2016.

Pietersen also hailed the Australian habit of emerging as winners in a do-or-die situation, which David Warner has exemplified.

"It’s the Australian way that when it’s do or die, they do. They’ll just get the job done. That’s why they’ve been a formidable opponent for such a long time. If they get themselves into a semi-final of a major tournament, they’ll find something extra," he added.

"David Warner is a great example of that. People like to cut sportspeople down very quickly after a bad run – and make no mistake, Warner was struggling with Sunrisers Hyderabad during the IPL – but he hasn’t had the success he’s had because he’s a rubbish player. He’s shown his class in this competition when his team needed him most. It’s not a coincidence."

