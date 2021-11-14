Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / 'You were top class, showed how it’s done': Indian cricket fraternity congratulate Australia for maiden T20 WC title win
cricket

'You were top class, showed how it’s done': Indian cricket fraternity congratulate Australia for maiden T20 WC title win

Veteran cricketers like Virender Sehwag, Suresh Raina and Ravichandran Ashwin were among the first to congratulate Australia for their brilliant performance and the title win.
Australia's Glenn Maxwell, left, celebrates hitting a four to win the tournament, with his teammate Mitchell Marsh during the Cricket Twenty20 World Cup final match between Australia and New Zealand in Dubai, UAE, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021. Australia won by 8 wickets.(AP)
Published on Nov 14, 2021 11:26 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

The five-time ODI World Cup champions finally had their hands on the white-ball trophy that eluded them for more than a decade. Beating New Zealand comprehensively, by eight wickets, Australia on Sunday lifted their maiden T20 World Cup trophy as the Dubai International Stadium. Following the victory, social media was flooded with congratulatory messages for the Australian team.

Veteran cricketers like Virender Sehwag, Suresh Raina and Ravichandran Ashwin were among the first to congratulate Australia for their brilliant performance and the title win.

RELATED STORIES

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson smashed an incredible 48-ball 85 to propel New Zealand to 172 for four, the highest score for a team batting first in a T20 World Cup final. But Australian batters poured cold water over the captain's effort.

David Warner scored a impressive half-century before Mitchell Marsh carved his own 50-ball 77 to guide Australia to their maiden T20 World Cup win.

"Everyone that wins a World Cup says it's hard to process, it's hard to put in words, but this is such a wonderful group of people," Australia head coach Justin Langer said after the game.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
t20 world cup australia new zealand
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Australia win maiden T20 World Cup title; beat New Zealand by 8 wickets

VIDEO: Williamson takes Starc to the cleaners, smashes 22 runs in one over

T20 WC Final: Williamson leaves Ashwin, Rashid amazed with sensational knock

Williamson equals massive T20 WC record with 'incredible' knock vs Australia
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
Delhi’s air quality
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP