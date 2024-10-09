Tanush Kotian: Saving Mumbai with bat and ball

Mumbai: Ranji Trophy, Duleep Trophy and Irani Cup – Tanush Kotian won all three tournaments this season, playing a crucial role for each team. For Mumbai, in a demanding Ranji season, the 25-year-old off-spinner and lower-order batter was the player of the tournament for his 502 runs and 29 wickets; in the just-concluded Irani Cup he scored 64 and 114* and took three Rest of India wickets at an important phase to help Mumbai secure the game-deciding first-innings lead. Tanush Kotian, left, has played a critical role for Mumbai in their Ranji Trophy and Irani Cup wins. (PTI)

In the Duleep Trophy where the cream of domestic cricketers were playing, he played a significant role to help India A win the title. In three games he picked 10 wickets and chipped in with useful runs in all the games down the order, which included a half-century. In the last league game against India C, must-win in the title race, the spinner triggered a batting collapse from 174/3 to 188/6 by getting Ishan Kishan, Abhishek Porel and Pulkit Narang to help bowl them out for 217 and clinch the title.

As the new Ranji season begins on Friday with Mumbai opening their title defence against Baroda in Vadodara, Kotian will again be a key all-rounder for them. “Most players look at themselves as a bowling or batting all-rounder, their first preference is batting or bowling. When I get to bat, I think of myself as a specialist batter and when bowling I consider myself a specialist bowler. I give 100 per cent in both. When I get that opportunity, I try to take the team to a good position,” says Kotian.

Last week, he served another reminder of his talent in the Irani Cup in Lucknow. As Rest of India looked to fight back in the second innings by reducing Mumbai to 171/8, he took the game away with a counter-attacking, unbeaten 114. Having a 45-plus average in 30 first-class games, his consistency is striking. In the last Ranji season, he got runs for Mumbai in almost every game. With one hundred and five half-centuries, he was their second highest run-getter, and with 29 wickets he was their third highest wicket-taker.

“I back myself to play the shots. If the ball is in my range, I play freely, I don’t take the pressure whether we have lost wickets in the top-order. Wherever I feel I can change the game, I try to do that,” the player from Mumbai’s eastern suburb, Vikhroli, says.

His wicket tally in 30 first-class games is 88 as Kotian perfectly complements senior spin partner Shams Mulani. He doesn’t have a heap of five-wicket hauls like left-armer Mulani but those following his performances can see his improvement. He has started to look more effective.

“I have focused more on my rhythm and accuracy, that is helping me. I have started using my angles better, which earlier I was not using that often. Because bowling from different angles troubles the batters, whether from wide of the crease, round the wicket, centre of the wicket, and at different pace, so that is helping me. I am getting good revs on the ball, which is giving me confidence that I can do better,” the tall player says.

Despite such performances, not getting close to being considered for an India berth can be dispiriting. Kotian though keeps his thought process simple. “I am not thinking that much that I have to play for India. I want to make every opportunity count and be ready when the call comes; the selectors should believe that I am ready to perform at that stage. To perform in each and every match is my goal. If I keep doing that, a time will come when I will be selected for India too.”

With R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja leading the Indian spin attack, it is tough for the young spinners to breakthrough. But the positive thing for a player like Kotian is that the Ashwin-Jadeja template is what the Indian think-tank wants – bowlers who can lend depth to the batting. Kotian is a perfect fit in that role. If he shows improvement in his bowling this season, he will be closer to realising his dream.