Tanvir Ahmed fiercely retaliates after Harbhajan Singh’s ultimatum as spat turns ugly: ‘Tu dogla aadmi hai’

The war of words between Harbhajan Singh and Tanvir Ahmed has turned increasingly heated, with both trading sharp remarks through videos on public platforms. Known for his outrageous takes on Pakistan TV panels, Tanvir drew criticism after targeting the former India spinner over an interview with Usman Tariq during the ILT20. Harbhajan responded strongly, hitting back at Tanvir’s comments and warning him about his choice of words, even labelling him a ‘tuccha insaan’ (petty human being). The exchange has escalated, drawing widespread reactions from fans across social media platforms. Tanvir Ahmed has launched a fresh attack on Harbhajan Singh. (PTI and X Image)

Following the viral rant from Harbhajan, where he strongly criticised him in a no-holds-barred video, Tanvir fired back with a fresh clip, once again taking pointed jabs at the former India off-spinner.

The former Pakistan pacer, who played five Tests, two ODIs and one T20I, launched a fresh attack on Harbhajan, questioning his conduct during interactions with Usman and accusing the Indian legend of mixed messaging during commentary duties and public appearances.

“You say you’re doing commentary, but then you ask the broadcasters that you will ignore Usman Tariq. Tu dogla aadmi hai (You're a two-faced person). You tell Indian players not to shake hands with Pakistani players, yet you sit in commentary with Pakistani players. If you call yourself an honest man, you should have clearly said that you wouldn’t stand with him, talk to him, or shake hands with him. Either don’t do commentary with Pakistani players, or if you choose to do it, then be prepared to hear such criticism," Tanvir said in a video, which is going viral on social media.

“I’m showing restraint and respect this time” He continued his verbal volley, accusing the former India spinner of double standards and warning that he would escalate his response if the personal attacks and harsh language continued in future exchanges.

"You’re accusing me of having no manners, but first look at yourself. You’ve played more cricket than I have, now tell me about your own manners. The words you used for me in your video, I have never spoken like that about you. And the things you said about me at the end of your video, this time I’m showing restraint and respect. But if you repeat this again, I won’t stay quiet. I’ll respond strongly and show you exactly what manners I have, or don’t have. Keep that in mind," he added.