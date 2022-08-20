'Tap him on shoulder and say 'stop bowling like that because...'': Ex-England pacer pinpoints major concern over Stokes

England captain Ben Stokes may have insisted that he is "absolutely fine" with his side's humiliating innings defeat to South Africa in the first Test, but former seamer Steve Harmison questioned the all-rounder's heavy workload at Lord's. The home side was completed outwitted by the Proteas, who won the series opener inside just three days. It was England's first loss under their new red-ball leadership duo of skipper Stokes and coach Brendon McCullum following a run of four successive victories.

The England skipper said it was an "off-game" for the Poms who were dismissed for 149 in their second innings before tea. Stokes, who took over as skipper from Joe Root with England having won just one of their 17 previous Tests, retired last month from the ODI format to extend his red-ball career.

Harmison is concerned over Stokes' bowling effort in the Test as he believes he would be able to play ‘too much longer’ if he continues in the same fashion.

"Somebody’s going to have to go to him and tap him on the shoulder, and say ‘Right, the positive outcome of this situation is you’re going to have to stop bowling like that because you’ve retired from modern-day cricket, to prolong your test match career'

"I think Ben said it himself, or Brendon said it, or Keysey said it, ‘Ben Stokes to play 120-125 test matches’. He plays 125 if he doesn’t bowl like that. If he bowls like that, he probably won’t play 100," he told talkSPORT.

Harmison, who represented England in 63 Tests, 58 ODIs and 2 T20Is, said Stokes would shrink his red-ball career if his bowling takes a heavy toll on his body.

Upon his ODI retirement, Stokes had notably pointed England's current fixture schedule was "unsustainable" and that he could no longer give of his best in all three international formats.

Stokes was a central figure in England's 2019 World Cup final triumph – their greatest moment in 50-over cricket. While he continues to play Test and T20Is, his decision to exit format triggered a massive debate over the longevity of ODIs.

"I’m not sure (when was) the last Test match I have seen Ben Stokes bowl in a game, a full game, without me thinking he’s wincing or he’s got an injury or there’s something not quite right here.

"And the longer that goes on with the body he’s got, the more we are potentially chalking off Test matches as England captain, as England’s all-rounder, potentially as an England cricketer," added Harmison.

