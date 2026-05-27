Taruwar meets Kohli: ‘10 years later, still the same Virat’

Every young cricket aspirant in this country works hard and makes sacrifices in pursuit of the dream of representing India. Sometimes, even when that dream does not materialise, the connection with the game never fades because of pure love and admiration for cricket. That brings back the story of Kohli, not the great Virat Kohli, but his close teammate Taruwar Kohli, who rose to prominence when both represented India during the 2008 Under-19 World Cup campaign. Both the Kohlis represented India during the 2008 Under-19 World Cup campaig

Although both batters played crucial roles in India’s triumph, their careers eventually took very different paths. Virat went on to become one of the greatest batters of this generation, carrying forward the torch of Indian batting after Sachin Tendulkar. Taruwar, meanwhile, could not sustain a place at the highest level despite his immense talent.

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Picked by Rajasthan Royals in the inaugural IPL season in 2008, Taruwar later had brief stints with them and Punjab Kings, with his final IPL appearance coming in 2009. Unlike Virat, the dream of wearing the India cap never materialised for him.

Yet, despite watching several of his Under-19 World Cup-winning teammates go on to enjoy successful international careers, Taruwar never lost his admiration for the game. He built a solid first-class career with Punjab and later Mizoram before announcing his retirement in early 2024. Since then, he has remained connected to the sport through digital media via his YouTube channel, *Find a Way with Taruwar Kohli*, where he continues interacting with sports personalities and cricketers.

In a recent Instagram post, Taruwar shared a heartwarming reunion with his childhood teammate and current Royal Challengers Bengaluru star Virat Kohli. The post also featured Taruwar’s daughter, who appeared shy while meeting her favourite cricketer.

Despite how differently their careers unfolded, the bond between the two remained clearly visible, with Virat and Taruwar putting their arms around each other just like they did during their Under-19 days. Taruwar also spoke about their brief interaction before the high-voltage Qualifier 1 clash between RCB and Gujarat Titans on a pleasant evening at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala on May 26.

Reflecting on Virat’s greatness and his journey from a young struggler to one of cricket’s biggest global icons, Taruwar wrote on Instagram: "The world changed. He didn’t. 10 years later, still the same Virat I knew.”

There is little doubt that Virat’s aggressive intent and playful personality — both on and off the field — have remained unchanged since his early days. His ability to stay true to his natural game and personality has shaped the player he eventually became, while also inspiring an entire generation of Indian cricketers beyond his captaincy years with India and RCB.

For someone who has scored over 36,000 runs across international cricket and the IPL, greatness required more than just performances. The environment, discipline and mindset Virat built around himself from his Under-19 days helped him maximise the potential many already saw in him.

Taruwar ended the post with a proud and emotional line: “Papa is also Kohli.”