Edit Profile
Start 14 Days Free TrialSubscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi270C
Friday, Mar 15, 2024
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in
    Live

    T.B.C. vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live Score: Eliminator of Women's Premier League, 2024 to start at 07:30 PM

    Mar 15, 2024 6:30 PM IST
    T.B.C. vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Eliminator of Women's Premier League, 2024. Match will start at 07:30 PM
    T.B.C. vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live Score, Eliminator of Women's Premier League, 2024
    T.B.C. vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live Score, Eliminator of Women's Premier League, 2024

    T.B.C. vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Eliminator of Women's Premier League, 2024. Match will start on 15 Mar 2024 at 07:30 PM
    Venue : Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

    T.B.C. squad - Royal Challengers Bangalore squad -
    Disha Kasat, Sabbhineni Meghana, Smriti Mandhana, Asha Shobana, Ellyse Perry, Nadine de Klerk, Satheesh Shubha, Shreyanka Patil, Sophie Devine, Indrani Roy, Richa Ghosh, Ekta Bisht, Georgia Wareham, Kate Cross, Renuka Singh, Shradda Pokharkar, Simran Bahadur, Sophie Molineux

    TODAYEliminatorDelhi
    TBCTBCT.B.C.
    RCBRCBRoyal Challengers Bangalore
    Today02:00 PM IST
    Follow all the updates here:
    Mar 15, 2024 6:30 PM IST

    Welcome to the live coverage of Eliminator of Women's Premier League, 2024

    T.B.C. vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Match Details
    Eliminator of Women's Premier League, 2024 between T.B.C. and Royal Challengers Bangalore to be held at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi at 07:30 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.

    News cricket T.B.C. vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live Score: Eliminator of Women's Premier League, 2024 to start at 07:30 PM
    OPEN APP
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    © 2024 HindustanTimes