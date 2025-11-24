Team India breaks silence on Rishabh Pant, Dhruv Jurel’s costly errors in Guwahati collapse as outrage grows

A batting meltdown, on what Kuldeep Yadav described as a “road,” left India on the verge of a second home whitewash in 12 months. Marco Jansen, who followed up his blazing 91-ball 92 with a record six-wicket haul, single-handedly led South Africa’s charge, as India crumbled for just 201. By the end of Day 3 in Guwahati, the visitors had extended their lead to 314 runs. At the centre of the raging criticism were stand-in skipper Rishabh Pant and No. 4 batter Dhruv Jurel. India's captain Rishab Pant walks off the field after losing his wicket on the third day of the second cricket test match between India and South Africa in Guwahati(AP)

Batting at No. 7, Pant tried to attack Jansen but edged a short ball to the keeper—a moment labelled a “brain fade.” Earlier, Jurel, filling in for the injured Shubman Gill, played a needless pull shot off the same bowler, holing out to mid-on.

At the centre of growing outrage over India’s batting, Pant and Jurel faced harsh criticism. But teammate Washington Sundar defended them, saying it was an execution failure rather than a flaw in strategy.

"On another day, the bowlers would have gone into the stands, and all of us would have appreciated and clapped. That's how it is. Sometimes you just got to back their plans and their skill sets as well," Washington's answer in the post-match press conference was exactly similar to Jansen's reply to the same question.

"Given the fact that they have shown a lot of proof and evidence in the past as well. I think it is just about them backing their skill sets. Obviously, execution didn't go the way we wanted," said Washington, who top-scored for India with his 92-ball 48.

However, the all-rounder admitted that while the wicket was true and offered scoring chances, it wasn’t the ‘snake pit’ some claimed, and capable batsmen could still make runs. That assessment would hardly comfort Jurel and Pant, both guilty of poor shot selection.

"It wasn't a snake pit or whatever you may call it. It was a very good wicket. It was a true wicket. Not many days you will get to bat on such tracks, especially in India. Honestly, it is a true wicket. If you spend time there, runs are there for the taking," Washington added.

After India were bundled out for 201, South Africa took a 288-run lead. However, captain Temba Bavuma chose not to enforce the follow-on. The Proteas ended Day 3 at 26 without loss after eight overs.

Despite South Africa being firmly in control, Washington Sundar remained optimistic about India’s chances. "Got to stay positive in life. You never know what will happen," he said.