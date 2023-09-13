Team India hit with fresh injury blow, star pacer set to miss Asian Games: Report

The Indian cricket team has been hit with a fresh injury as reports have emerged of Shivam Mavi missing the upcoming Asian Games. As per a report in The Indian Express, Mavi suffered the injury few days ago and is likely to be replaced by Umran Malik in the squad, which will fly to Hangzhou, China. The nature of Mavi's injury is yet to be ascertained.

The squad will gather in Bangalore for a short camp before leaving for the continental event, which will be held from September 23 till October 8.

Although there have been no official announcement on the same, the report mentioned that selectors initially wanted to Yash Thakur, who was kept among the standby players, to replace the injured pacer. However, Thakur too is dealing with an injury, thus bringing Umran in the picture.

No reserve player will travel with the squad due to the strict rules laid for the Indian contingent at the Asian Games village.

The squad for the same had already been announced earlier, who will assemble in Bengaluru for a two-week long camp being monitored by the National Cricket Academy (NCA). VVS Laxman will travel as the head coach along with Sariaj Bahutule as bowling coach and Munish Bali as fielding coach. The Indian unit will be led by Ruturaj Gaikwad.

A second string unit will take the field in the Asian Games as it falls in the midst of the ODI World Cup, which will be played in India.

Change in selection committee

Meanwhile, the report further stated that there will be a change in the senior selection committee going ahead. Former India pacer Salil Ankola, who is one of the selectors from West Zone, will be shown the exit.

As per the report the management felt they can't have two selectors from a particular zone. BCCI had appointed ex-Inda pacer Ajit Agarkar as the new chairman of the selection committee. Since both Agarkar and Ankola come from West Zone, BCCI is considering not to renew Ankola’s term after completing his one-year term as senior selector.

The BCCI had given every member of the selection committee one year contract and they will have to re-apply in December this year. The committee currently comprises Agarkar, SS Das, Subroto Banerjee, S Sharath and Ankola.

