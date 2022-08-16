'Team India looks different when Hardik Pandya is in full flow': South Africa great reserves big praise for all-rounder

With Hardik Pandya included in Team India's Asia Cup 2022 squad, former South Africa cricketer Lance Klusener analysed the all-rounder's importance to Rohit Sharma's team and also reserved special praise for him. Speaking to Times of India, he said, "A fast-bowling all-rounder like Hardik Pandya adds glue to any white-ball side or to any cricket team. It's so good to have him back and is getting into the form we are accustomed to. The Indian team looks a different side when Hardik Pandya is in full flow."

After criticism in last year's T20 World Cup, Pandya has bounced back to form, leading Gujarat Titans (GT) to the Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL 2022) title. Having regained fitness, he was also crucial during the T20Is and ODIs vs England this year, and led India during its Ireland tour.

Recently former New Zealand cricketer Scott Styris also lavished special praise on Pandya, pointing out his leadership skills. Speaking to News18, he said, "So, I don't mind this for Hardik Pandya to be given some leadership in this side, whether now be the vice-captain or in the future as a captain because quite rightly what is the direction this Indian team wants to go, whether it's T20 in terms of its brand, how do they want to play the game?”

“Because Hardik Pandya certainly has the personality of today's player, where they want to go out and expand and show their skills and really just show off to everybody with how good they are. And I think that sort of leadership actually breeds itself and lends itself throughout the team to everybody playing with that style”, he added. During the recent third T20I vs West Indies, Pandya also reached the milestone of 50 wickets in his T20I career, becoming the sixth Indian bowler to achieve the feat.

