India vs England: Team India returns to nets ahead of 4th Test in Ahmedabad

With the pink-ball Test conquered, the Indian cricket team returned to the nets on Sunday to train ahead of the highly-anticipated 4th Test match against Joe Root-led England side. The Virat Kohli-led Indian team lost the first Test 227 runs, but then bounced back into the series with a 227-win in the 2nd Test, and then following it up with a 10-wicket win in the 3rd Test in Ahmedabad.

India currently lead the four-match Test series 2-1, and a win or draw in the final Test of the series will see them qualify for the finals of the ICC World Test Championship where they will face off against the New Zealand.





The debate ahead of the 4th Test has largely revolved around the pitch in Ahmedabad, and it will be interesting to see how the surface behaves in the final Test with the red ball.

Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) official handle tweeted the photos from the training session and captioned the post as: "#TeamIndia members gearing up for the fourth and final Test against England."

In the ongoing series, Rohit Sharma, Axar Patel, and Ravichandran Ashwin have been the standout performers and now in the fourth Test, skipper Kohli would look to come to the party and end his century-drought.

Kohli had last scored a century way back in 2019 in a day-night Test against Bangladesh at the Eden Gardens.

(With ANI inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

india vs england Topics