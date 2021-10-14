Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / Team India's new jersey displayed at Burj Khalifa: WATCH
cricket

Team India's new jersey displayed at Burj Khalifa: WATCH

It was a night to remember for all cricket fans who have been eagerly waiting to get a glimpse of the brand new jersey of the Indian cricket team.
Team India WC jersey displayed on Burj Khalifa(MPL Sports / Twitter)
Updated on Oct 14, 2021 01:53 PM IST
ANI | , Dubai

As the cricketers prepare for the T20 World Cup, MPL Sports, the official kit sponsor for the Indian team, marked the launch of the new Team India 'Billion Cheers Jersey' with a scintillating light show at the Burj Khalifa in Dubai, one of the host cities for the tournament on Wednesday.

In a video posted by the MPL Sports, on their Twitter handle, the Burj Khalifa was shown brightly lit with the new jersey.

"For the first time ever, a Team India Jersey lit up the @BurjKhalifa. The #BillionCheersJersey inspired by the cheers of a billion fans reached new heights, quite literally. Are you ready to #ShowYourGame and back Team India?" tweeted the MPL Sports.

In a first-of-a-kind initiative, the shirt features soundwaves of the fans' cheers from iconic past matches and is an ode to their unwavering support over the years.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Wednesday unveiled the new jersey of the men's team ahead of the upcoming T20 World Cup.

BCCI along with MPL Sports unveiled the jersey on their social media handles. The Men in Blue will kick off their T20 World Cup campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan on October 24 in Dubai.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
t20 world cup burj khalifa team india
