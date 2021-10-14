'I doubt anyone can convince Kohli to bat at No.3': Sehwag names India batsman who should open with Rohit at T20 WC

Former batsman Virender Sehwag feels that if he was part of the current Indian team's support staff, he would try and talk captain Virat Kohli into sticking to batting at No. 3 for the team at the T20 World Cup. The last time India played limited-overs cricket which Kohli was part of, the India captain opened with Rohit Sharma – during the T20I series against England back in March. Sehwag, however, feels that the kind of form KL Rahul is in, he should be the one to open with Rohit at the ICC event.

Sehwag explained how several former India captains would be convinced of their team-mates' opinion if it was in majority, but expressed doubts over whether anyone from the current Indian set-up has what it takes to change Kohli's mind.

"If I was a part of the Indian support staff, I would definitely try and convince the captain that he is better off at No. 3. If KL Rahul opens, it will be better for us. At the end of the day, it is the batsman's call to decide the batting order, but if so many people are suggesting something, he listens. All the big captains – Sourav Ganguly, Rahul Dravid, Anil Kumble or even MS Dhoni – if 2-3 people used to come and tell him something, he would listen to them," Sehwag had said on Cricbuzz.

Rahul was in red-hot form for Punjab Kings in IPL 2021, peeling off 626 runs from 13 matches and currently holding the Orange Cap. The deficit between him and next in line Ruturaj Gaikwad is so much that the PBKS skipper could end up winning it. The kind of destructive form Rahul was in during PBKS' last league match of the season, where he scored an unbeaten 98 hitting seven fours and eight sixes, Sehwag feels Rahul could be extremely dangerous for the opposition.

"But the thing is – I doubt there's anyone who can tell Kohli that he should not open and instead bat at No. 3. That is the matter. The way KL Rahul is batting, if he opens in international cricket, and he gets the freedom to play the way he did the other evening against CSK, then he can be an extremely dangerous player," Sehwag added.